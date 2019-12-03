Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
32 Castle Frank Road

House of the week: 32 Castle Frank Road

This neo-Georgian home was built by the renowned architect Eustace Bird, who designed buildings such as 2 King St. E and the Sunbeam Incandescent Lamp Factory in Parkdale. 32 Castle Frank RoadThe house has approximately 18,000 square feet of living space and stands on almost one acre of land.

32 Castle Frank RoadThe interior of the home is magnificent. It's historic and perfectly perserved.

32 Castle Frank RoadAccording to The Globe and Mail, it's also been the set of films such as the 1983 HBO movie Between Friends starring Elizabeth Taylor and Carol Burnett. 

32 Castle Frank RoadThe main floor is grand with a foyer, living room, dining room, kitchen, family room and library. 

32 Castle Frank RoadThroughout the home you'll find orginal hardwood floors, carved oak paneling, marble fireplaces and elaborate plaster ceiling moulding. 

32 Castle Frank RoadThere are also details like the intricately-carved bannister that make this home so unique. 

My personal favourite part of the home is the long hallway that leads to the library. The arched ceiling and the abundance of natural light are breathtaking. 

32 Castle Frank RoadThe home has a total of 10 bedrooms and nine bathrooms. 

32 Castle Frank RoadAnd if you haven't fallen in love with the interior, you'll certainly fall for the exterior. The gardens and terraces at the back of the home descend to a lush ravine that leads to the trails and paths along the Don River.32 Castle Frank Road

Specs 
  • Address: 32 Castle Frank Rd. 
  • Price: $12,880,000
  • Land Size: 123.5 x 339.6 feet
  • Bedrooms: 8 + 2
  • Bathrooms: 9
  • Parking: 10
  • Walk Score: 48 
  • Transit Score: 94
  • Listing agent: Elise Kalles
  • Listing ID: C4640439
32 Castle Frank RoadGood For

Dancing queens. There's a disco with mirrored walls and a Tiffany glass ceiling inside this mansion. 32 Castle Frank Road

Move On If

You'd prefer a more modern house. 32 Castle Frank Road

