House of the week: 32 Castle Frank Road

This neo-Georgian home was built by the renowned architect Eustace Bird, who designed buildings such as 2 King St. E and the Sunbeam Incandescent Lamp Factory in Parkdale. The house has approximately 18,000 square feet of living space and stands on almost one acre of land.

The interior of the home is magnificent. It's historic and perfectly perserved.

According to The Globe and Mail, it's also been the set of films such as the 1983 HBO movie Between Friends starring Elizabeth Taylor and Carol Burnett.

The main floor is grand with a foyer, living room, dining room, kitchen, family room and library.

Throughout the home you'll find orginal hardwood floors, carved oak paneling, marble fireplaces and elaborate plaster ceiling moulding.

There are also details like the intricately-carved bannister that make this home so unique.

My personal favourite part of the home is the long hallway that leads to the library. The arched ceiling and the abundance of natural light are breathtaking.

The home has a total of 10 bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

And if you haven't fallen in love with the interior, you'll certainly fall for the exterior. The gardens and terraces at the back of the home descend to a lush ravine that leads to the trails and paths along the Don River.

Specs

Address: 32 Castle Frank Rd.

Price: $12,880,000

Land Size: 123.5 x 339.6 feet

Bedrooms: 8 + 2

Bathrooms: 9

Parking: 10

Walk Score: 48

Transit Score: 94

Listing agent: Elise Kalles

Listing ID: C4640439

Good For

Dancing queens. There's a disco with mirrored walls and a Tiffany glass ceiling inside this mansion.

Move On If

You'd prefer a more modern house.