House of the week: 283 Kenilworth Avenue

This home doesn't really fit in Toronto; it has more of a cottage-up-North feel to it.

The interior is filled with tons of wood fixtures throughout the house, giving it a distinctively Canadian look.

The multi-level home spans three-storeys but the soaring ceilings and infinite staircases make it seem like more.

The open staircase gives the illusion of a bright, airy loft space.

But unlike lofts the spaces still feel cozy.

The fireplaces and warm wood accents throughout the home add a touch of comfort that you would never find in a hard loft.

The main floor has an open concept kitchen, eating and living area.

The home has three bedrooms; two on the second floor and the master suite on the third floor.

The master suite is spacious and has a fireplace for keeping toasty warm on those frigid winter nights.

The master en suite has an incredible stained glass window that's inspired by the Group of Seven painting.

But my ultimate favourite space in this home is the sunroom. They've placed an indoor hammock in the space and I can't help but wish I was lying in it right now.

The home also has ample outdoor space and a pretty sizeable wine cellar.

Specs

Address: 283 Kenilworth Avenue

Price: $2,250,000

Land Size: 22.17 x 105 feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 74

Transit Score: 85

Listing agent: Amy Gilmore

Listing ID: E4653939

Good For

Group of Seven fans. That stained glass window is gorgeous if you’re into that kind of thing.

Move On If

You don’t like stairs. There’s a lot of them.