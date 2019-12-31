Real Estate
283 kenilworth ave toronto

House of the week: 283 Kenilworth Avenue

This home doesn't really fit in Toronto; it has more of a cottage-up-North feel to it.

The interior is filled with tons of wood fixtures throughout the house, giving it a distinctively Canadian look. 

283 kenilworth ave torontoThe multi-level home spans three-storeys but the soaring ceilings and infinite staircases make it seem like more. 

283 kenilworth ave torontoThe open staircase gives the illusion of a bright, airy loft space.

283 kenilworth ave torontoBut unlike lofts the spaces still feel cozy. 

283 kenilworth ave torontoThe fireplaces and warm wood accents throughout the home add a touch of comfort that you would never find in a hard loft. 

283 kenilworth ave torontoThe main floor has an open concept kitchen, eating and living area. 

283 kenilworth ave torontoThe home has three bedrooms; two on the second floor and the master suite on the third floor. 

283 kenilworth ave torontoThe master suite is spacious and has a fireplace for keeping toasty warm on those frigid winter nights. 

283 kenilworth ave torontoThe master en suite has an incredible stained glass window that's inspired by the Group of Seven painting. 

283 kenilworth ave torontoBut my ultimate favourite space in this home is the sunroom. They've placed an indoor hammock in the space and I can't help but wish I was lying in it right now. 

283 kenilworth ave torontoThe home also has ample outdoor space and a pretty sizeable wine cellar. 283 kenilworth ave toronto

Specs 
Good For

Group of Seven fans. That stained glass window is gorgeous if you’re into that kind of thing. 283 kenilworth ave toronto

Move On If

You don’t like stairs. There’s a lot of them. 283 kenilworth ave toronto

Lead photo by

MYHOMEVIEWER

