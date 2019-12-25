Rental of the week: 2480 Dundas Street West

It's nice to know furnace rooms are now considered "funky micro studio" apartments and not just creepy room in your parent's basement.

Not entirely clear how this place has been deemed livable but the decor is actually "funky" to their credit. Then again as the old saying goes: you can put lipstick on a pig but it's still a pig.

Micro-apartments, by definition, are between 14 to 32 square meters (48 - 100 square-feet). Sure that meets the bare minimum requirements for living space outlined in the Ontario Human Rights Commission report but usually micro-apartments are specifically designed to be livable.

They have those cool hidden cupboards and beds that transform into walls or whatever.

This place has nothing like that. It doesn't even have a full kitchen. It just has a microwave, bar fridge and a sink.

And when I watch videos of micro spaces they look so soothing and minimalist. This place looks like chaos with the amount of furniture they've tried to cram into the space, not to mention all the exposed pipes.

Also please note that the pictures just show two different furniture layouts. One is with a bed, the other is with a futon. You may only pick one of those options. There isn't room for you to have a bed and couch.

Also in case you weren't convinced that living in small cramped spaces wasn't bad enough, psychologists warn of negative health risks such as substance abuse... And looking at this place I get it.

Specs

Address: 2480 Dundas St. W

Type: Studio

Rent: $1,350/ month

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: Included

Air conditioning? No

Bedrooms: 0

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: No

Laundry? No

Outdoor space? No

Pet friendly? Dogs okay

Good For

Feeling like you live inside a rain stick. Since all building’s un-insulated plumbing runs through the studio you’ll enjoy the soothing sounds of water falling 24/7.

Move On If

You have a weak bladder.