Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
2480 Dundas St. W Toronto

Rental of the week: 2480 Dundas Street West

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's nice to know furnace rooms are now considered "funky micro studio" apartments and not just creepy room in your parent's basement.  2480 Dundas St. W Toronto

Not entirely clear how this place has been deemed livable but the decor is actually "funky" to their credit. Then again as the old saying goes: you can put lipstick on a pig but it's still a pig. 

2480 Dundas St. W TorontoMicro-apartments, by definition, are between 14 to 32 square meters (48 - 100 square-feet). Sure that meets the bare minimum requirements for living space outlined in the Ontario Human Rights Commission report but usually micro-apartments are specifically designed to be livable. 

They have those cool hidden cupboards and beds that transform into walls or whatever. 

2480 Dundas St. W TorontoThis place has nothing like that. It doesn't even have a full kitchen. It just has a microwave, bar fridge and a sink. 

2480 Dundas St. W TorontoAnd when I watch videos of micro spaces they look so soothing and minimalist. This place looks like chaos with the amount of furniture they've tried to cram into the space, not to mention all the exposed pipes. 

2480 Dundas St. W TorontoAlso please note that the pictures just show two different furniture layouts. One is with a bed, the other is with a futon. You may only pick one of those options. There isn't room for you to have a bed and couch. 

Also in case you weren't convinced that living in small cramped spaces wasn't bad enough, psychologists warn of negative health risks such as substance abuse... And looking at this place I get it.  2480 Dundas St. W Toronto

Specs
  • Address: 2480 Dundas St. W
  • Type: Studio
  • Rent: $1,350/ month 
  • Furnished? Yes
  • Utilities: Included 
  • Air conditioning? No
  • Bedrooms: 0
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: No
  • Laundry? No
  • Outdoor space? No
  • Pet friendly? Dogs okay 2480 Dundas St. W Toronto
Good For

Feeling like you live inside a rain stick. Since all building’s un-insulated plumbing runs through the studio you’ll enjoy the soothing sounds of water falling 24/7.

Move On If

You have a weak bladder. 2480 Dundas St. W Toronto

Lead photo by

Craigslist

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Rental of the week: 2480 Dundas Street West

House of the week: 977 Meadow Wood Road

Airbnb of the week: $80 a night for a luxury loft in Toronto

Toronto is getting a condo completely covered in trees

This is what's replacing the McDonald's that just got demolished in Toronto

Sold! This is what a $7 million house in Toronto looks like

Condo of the week: 1 Roxborough Street East

Rental of the week: 1068 Dovercourt Road