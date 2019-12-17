Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
225 forest hill road toronto

House of the week: 225 Forest Hill Road

This Toronto home designed by Richard Wengle is, according to the listing, Versaille inspired. I'm not sure I really see a resemblance but the house is definitely luxurious and a bit more ornate than your regular abode.

The main level has the principal rooms – living room, dining room, family room and kitchen.

The rooms are spacious and bright, but for $6 million and with almost 9,000-square-feet of living space I expect nothing less. 

The interior design is classic and fairly monochromatic, adding a heightened sense of luxury to the spaces. 

The kitchen is gorgeous with the dark wood European style cabinetry. There's also plenty of light thanks to the walk-out to the backyard. 

The home boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. 

On the second floor is the master bedroom. It's probably the room that has the most "Versaille" influence to it with the chandeliers and carved fireplace. 

The walk-in closets and the all white marble bathroom with a deep-soaker clawfoot tub add to the royal Parisian vibe. 

The basement is filled with your mansion requisites such as a gym, wine cellar and steam room. The only thing this house doesn't have is a swimming pool.

The backyard is kind of hard to appraise since it's covered in a blanket of snow but the listing assures it's professionally landscaped.

Specs 
  • Address: 225 Forest Hill Rd.
  • Price: $6,998,000
  • Land Size: 50 x 145.58 feet
  • Bedrooms: 5 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 9
  • Parking: 7
  • Walk Score: 58
  • Transit Score: 82
  • Listing agent: Chaim Talpalar, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
  • Listing ID: C4651060

225 forest hill road toronto

Good For

European flair. The chandeliers, coffered ceilings, marble floors and ornate touches make for a regal home indeed.

Move On If

You really really want a swimming pool.

Lead photo by

VR Listing

