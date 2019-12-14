Real Estate
14 Munro Park Avenue Toronto

Sold! This is what a $3.5 million house looks like in Toronto

In little under a week, this home went for more than $250,000 above asking. 

14 Munro Park Avenue TorontoLocated in The Beaches, the home boasts being only five houses north of the lake shoreline, which in city standards is basically waterfront property. 

14 Munro Park Avenue TorontoIt's a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home with 3,000 square feet of space. 

14 Munro Park Avenue TorontoThe interior is modern and Scandiavian by design. The open concept spaces are simple, bright and airy. 

14 Munro Park Avenue TorontoMy favourite space in the house is the kitchen, because it's minimalist yet whimsical with the mismatched overhead lighting.

But I'm also partial to the lowered living room with the fire place. It looks delightfully cozy.  

14 Munro Park Avenue TorontoThe bedrooms are spacious and have lots of natural light. 

14 Munro Park Avenue TorontoThe master bedroom is unadorned and has a five-piece en suite bathroom. 

14 Munro Park Avenue TorontoThere's more living space in the basement with a large rec room. 

14 Munro Park Avenue TorontoAnd while the backyard looks bleak at the moment with snow, it is big enough for a pool.  14 Munro Park Avenue Toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 14 Munro Park Avenue
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Size: 50 x 118.58 feet
  • Realtor: Royal LePage Estate Realty 
  • Hit the market at: $3,250,000
  • Sold for: $3,574,00014 Munro Park Avenue Toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It's a beautifully designed, move-in ready home that's literally a five minute walk to the beach. 14 Munro Park Avenue Toronto

Was it worth it?

Definitely. It's hard to go wrong with a house like this and I think its worth shows with just how quickly it was snapped up. 14 Munro Park Avenue Toronto

