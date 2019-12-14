Sold! This is what a $3.5 million house looks like in Toronto

In little under a week, this home went for more than $250,000 above asking.

Located in The Beaches, the home boasts being only five houses north of the lake shoreline, which in city standards is basically waterfront property.

It's a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home with 3,000 square feet of space.

The interior is modern and Scandiavian by design. The open concept spaces are simple, bright and airy.

My favourite space in the house is the kitchen, because it's minimalist yet whimsical with the mismatched overhead lighting.

But I'm also partial to the lowered living room with the fire place. It looks delightfully cozy.

The bedrooms are spacious and have lots of natural light.

The master bedroom is unadorned and has a five-piece en suite bathroom.

There's more living space in the basement with a large rec room.

And while the backyard looks bleak at the moment with snow, it is big enough for a pool.

The Essentials

Address: 14 Munro Park Avenue

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 50 x 118.58 feet

Realtor: Royal LePage Estate Realty

Hit the market at: $3,250,000

Sold for: $3,574,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It's a beautifully designed, move-in ready home that's literally a five minute walk to the beach.

Was it worth it?

Definitely. It's hard to go wrong with a house like this and I think its worth shows with just how quickly it was snapped up.