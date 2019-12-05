Condo of the week: 128 Pears Avenue

This condo is simple, elegant and personifies class. Just a little bit north of Yorkville, this three-bedroom, four-bathroom suite is devastatingly beautiful.

When you walk into the space it's open and airy.

The huge floor-to-ceiling windows let lots of natural light in and the light marble floorings make the place feel heavenly.

Everything is modern and refined – especially the kitchen with the sleek integrated cabinetry.

The kitchen isn't the biggest room in the home so it might not be the best if you're an avid cook.

The master bedroom is spacious and complete with a walk-in closet and a five-piece en suite bathroom.

The other two bedrooms are also well proportioned and each come with their own en suite bathroom.

As for outdoor space, there's over 400-square-feet of terrace space that overlook the city.

Specs

Address: #1002 – 128 Pears Ave.

Price: $3,729,000

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 93

Transit Score: 88

Maintenance Fees: $1,804.08 monthly

Brokerage: Sage Real Estate Limited

Listing ID: C4640620

Good For

City views. With three different exposures you can admire so much of the glorious 6ix.

Move On If

You don't want to be overpaying for square footage. According to Strata, this unit is $409 per square foot more than the neighbourhood average.