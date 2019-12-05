Real Estate
128 Pears Ave Toronto

Condo of the week: 128 Pears Avenue

This condo is simple, elegant and personifies class. Just a little bit north of Yorkville, this three-bedroom, four-bathroom suite is devastatingly beautiful. 128 Pears Ave Toronto

When you walk into the space it's open and airy. 

128 Pears Ave TorontoThe huge floor-to-ceiling windows let lots of natural light in and the light marble floorings make the place feel heavenly. 

128 Pears Ave TorontoEverything is modern and refined – especially the kitchen with the sleek integrated cabinetry. 

128 Pears Ave TorontoThe kitchen isn't the biggest room in the home so it might not be the best if you're an avid cook.

128 Pears Ave TorontoThe master bedroom is spacious and complete with a walk-in closet and a five-piece en suite bathroom. 

128 Pears Ave TorontoThe other two bedrooms are also well proportioned and each come with their own en suite bathroom.  

128 Pears Ave TorontoAs for outdoor space, there's over 400-square-feet of terrace space that overlook the city. 

Specs
  • Address: #1002 – 128 Pears Ave. 
  • Price: $3,729,000
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 93    
  • Transit Score: 88
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,804.08 monthly
  • Brokerage: Sage Real Estate Limited
  • Listing ID: C4640620
128 Pears Ave TorontoGood For

City views. With three different exposures you can admire so much of the glorious 6ix. 128 Pears Ave Toronto

Move On If

You don't want to be overpaying for square footage. According to Strata, this unit is $409 per square foot more than the neighbourhood average.128 Pears Ave Toronto

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

