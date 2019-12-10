House of the week: 102 Seaton Street

I'm always a sucker for a beautifully renovated Victorian home and this one in Cabbagetown is exceptional.

The home managed to keep the original charm like the double wood doors, stained glass windows, plaster ceiling medallions, intricate crown moulding and more.

You'll see touches of the original home everywhere.

The home is narrow, only 18-feet wide but it doesn't feel cramped. The tall ceilings and natural light open up the space.

The kitchen and living room are modern and airy.

The cathedral ceilings with skylights over the kitchen bring even more light into the space.

The kitchen walks out into the oasis of a backyard. The backyard is a plant lovers dream with lots of trees, foliage and privacy. I would spend my entire summer back here reading books and relaxing.

The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

If I were to choose a room in the house it would probably be the room on the third floor with over 400-square-feet of space plus an en suite bathroom, I'm surprised this isn't the master suite.

The master suite is actually on the second floor. It's also spacious with a walk-in closet.

The only downside is there isn't an en suite with the master bedroom but the second floor bathroom is a spa-inspired bathroom.

Specs

Good For

Compromising between modern esthetic and historical charm.

Move On If

You want a finished basement.