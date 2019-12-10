Real Estate
102 seaton street toronto

House of the week: 102 Seaton Street

I'm always a sucker for a beautifully renovated Victorian home and this one in Cabbagetown is exceptional. 

The home managed to keep the original charm like the double wood doors, stained glass windows, plaster ceiling medallions, intricate crown moulding and more.

102 seaton street torontoYou'll see touches of the original home everywhere. 

102 seaton street torontoThe home is narrow, only 18-feet wide but it doesn't feel cramped. The tall ceilings and natural light open up the space. 

102 seaton street torontoThe kitchen and living room are modern and airy.

102 seaton street torontoThe cathedral ceilings with skylights over the kitchen bring even more light into the space. 

102 seaton street torontoThe kitchen walks out into the oasis of a backyard. The backyard is a plant lovers dream with lots of trees, foliage and privacy. I would spend my entire summer back here reading books and relaxing. 

102 seaton street torontoThe home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. 

102 seaton street torontoIf I were to choose a room in the house it would probably be the room on the third floor with over 400-square-feet of space plus an en suite bathroom, I'm surprised this isn't the master suite. 

102 seaton street torontoThe master suite is actually on the second floor. It's also spacious with a walk-in closet. 

102 seaton street torontoThe only downside is there isn't an en suite with the master bedroom but the second floor bathroom is a spa-inspired bathroom. 102 seaton street toronto

Specs 
Good For

Compromising between modern esthetic and historical charm.

Move On If

You want a finished basement.

Lead photo by

102seatonst.com

