Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
1 Roxborough St E Toronto

Condo of the week: 1 Roxborough Street East

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

From the outside, this Toronto building looks otherworldly. Its cube-like structure made of all reflected glass is definitely eye-catching. 

This condo is a brand new with over 1,900-square-feet of indoor living space plus an additional 350-square-feet of outdoor space. 

20191204-roxoborough-1The interior is modern and open concept with tall ceilings, minimalist design and big, bright, floor-to-ceiling windows. You'll notice touches of natural stone and hardwood throughout the spaces. 

20191204-roxoborough-1The kitchen is stylish with integrated cupboards, marble counter tops and high-end appliances. 

20191204-roxoborough-1There are two bedrooms and a den. 

20191204-roxoborough-1The master bedroom walks-out onto the terrace and has plenty of closet space with "his and hers" closets. 

20191204-roxoborough-1The master en suite is gorgeous with heated floors, a deep soaker tub and a curbless shower. 

20191204-roxoborough-1The other bedroom comes complete with a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom. 20191204-roxoborough-1

Specs
  • Address: #404 – 1 Roxborough Street East 
  • Price: $3,950,000
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 95    
  • Transit Score: 90
  • Maintenance Fees: $0 monthly
  • Brokerage: Right At Home Realty Inc. 
  • Listing ID: C464592820191204-roxoborough-1
Good For

Affordable maintenance fees... they're $0. That's unheard of in Toronto.20191204-roxoborough-1

Move On If

You want more character. 20191204-roxoborough-1

Lead photo by

pauljohnston.com

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Condo of the week: 1 Roxborough Street East

Rental of the week: 1068 Dovercourt Road

Apparently Toronto now has a neighbourhood called West St. Clair West

House of the week: 225 Forest Hill Road

This $50 million mansion near Toronto looks like the Palace of Versailles

This is what you can get on Airbnb in Toronto for $100 a night

Toronto's newest apartment complex looks like a bunch of giant steps

Another Toronto mall is being transformed into a mega development