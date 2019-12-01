Condo of the week: 1 Roxborough Street East
From the outside, this Toronto building looks otherworldly. Its cube-like structure made of all reflected glass is definitely eye-catching.
This condo is a brand new with over 1,900-square-feet of indoor living space plus an additional 350-square-feet of outdoor space.
The interior is modern and open concept with tall ceilings, minimalist design and big, bright, floor-to-ceiling windows. You'll notice touches of natural stone and hardwood throughout the spaces.
The kitchen is stylish with integrated cupboards, marble counter tops and high-end appliances.
There are two bedrooms and a den.
The master bedroom walks-out onto the terrace and has plenty of closet space with "his and hers" closets.
The master en suite is gorgeous with heated floors, a deep soaker tub and a curbless shower.
The other bedroom comes complete with a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom.
Affordable maintenance fees... they're $0. That's unheard of in Toronto.
You want more character.
