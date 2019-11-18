Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
airbnb corktown toronto

Airbnb of the week: Stay in this Toronto jungle paradise for $126 a night

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This airy open loft is bright, calming and filled with enough plants to give me major plant envy. There's over 60 of them, according to the write up.

The loft is located near the Distillery District and Corktown and is beautifully decorated with lots of warm wood, vintage lighting and unique antique pieces. 

The living room and kitchen are open concept and the big space is gorgeous.

The big windows flood the place with natural sunlight and the seating areas are cozy. 

There's also a swing in the middle of the room, which can hold a 220-pound person! How fun! 

The loft has one official bedroom sectioned off from the rest of the space with a curtain. 

But if you're more people there's a pull out couch and enough air mattresses to sleep six, according to the listing

So while perfect for a couple, that might be a deterrent if you're looking for privacy. 

There's one bathroom that comes stocked with all the amenities and the kitchen is fully functional. 

Specs
  • Neighbourhood: Corktown
  • Price: $126 /night 
  • Guests: 6
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Beds: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Perks: Indoor swing
Good for

Making your Instagram followers jealous. The plants, the exposed brick, the swing — every corner of this loft is an Insta-moment! 

Move on if

You don't like noise or you like to be noisy. There's a lot of rules about how loud you can be, and when. Also, according to the hosts the floors aren't insulated, so that can be annoying if the people upstairs are rambunctious. 

Lead photo by

Airbnb

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Airbnb of the week: Stay in this Toronto jungle paradise for $126 a night

Someone wants to build a complex called Central Park in Toronto

The cost to rent an apartment in Toronto is up 16% since last year

Sold! This Toronto home went for $600K over asking

Toronto neighbourhood puts up parody sign after Rol San threatened for demolition

Average Toronto renter could afford to buy a condo if they stopped paying rent for a year

Condo of the week: 8 Colborne Street

This is what the newest condo in midtown Toronto will look like