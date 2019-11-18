Airbnb of the week: Stay in this Toronto jungle paradise for $126 a night

This airy open loft is bright, calming and filled with enough plants to give me major plant envy. There's over 60 of them, according to the write up.

The loft is located near the Distillery District and Corktown and is beautifully decorated with lots of warm wood, vintage lighting and unique antique pieces.

The living room and kitchen are open concept and the big space is gorgeous.

The big windows flood the place with natural sunlight and the seating areas are cozy.

There's also a swing in the middle of the room, which can hold a 220-pound person! How fun!

The loft has one official bedroom sectioned off from the rest of the space with a curtain.

But if you're more people there's a pull out couch and enough air mattresses to sleep six, according to the listing.

So while perfect for a couple, that might be a deterrent if you're looking for privacy.

There's one bathroom that comes stocked with all the amenities and the kitchen is fully functional.

Specs

Neighbourhood: Corktown

Price: $126 /night

Guests: 6

Bedrooms: 1

Beds: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Perks: Indoor swing

Good for

Making your Instagram followers jealous. The plants, the exposed brick, the swing — every corner of this loft is an Insta-moment!

Move on if

You don't like noise or you like to be noisy. There's a lot of rules about how loud you can be, and when. Also, according to the hosts the floors aren't insulated, so that can be annoying if the people upstairs are rambunctious.