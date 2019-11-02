Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
shoppers world brampton

Brampton's original shopping mall is being torn down for a new neighbourhood

Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Say goodbye to Brampton's first indoor mall. 

Shoppers World, the single-storey shopping centre that's been around since 1969, will soon be demolished as part of a sprawling new neighbourhood that could take up to 30 years to complete.  

shoppers world brampton

The 50-year-old Shoppers World will be replaced by a RioCan REIT neighbourhood. Photo via City of Brampton Development Applications.

A swath of land stretching more than 4 million square feet is proposed to be redeveloped by RioCan REIT, easily making it one of the largest mall redevelopments in the GTA.

The project will replace the 781,000-square-foot Shoppers World, its 190 stores, parking lot, and its surrounding parking lot with eight new blocks which will house a slew of commercial and residential buildings. 

shoppers world brampton

The new neighbourhood will host a slew of new rental apartments and condos. Photo via City of Brampton Development Applications.

In total, an expected 5,000 new rental and condo residential units will be spread across Quadrangle-designed buildings that range from three to 28 storeys, including more than 100 townhomes and one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. 

shoppers world brampton

There will be four new streets, plus a new public park. Photo via City of Brampton Development Applications.

Connecting these structures will be four new public streets, which will form a grid that surrounds the area, interspersed with new public plazas that will lead from the Brampton Gateway Transit Terminal to a central square. 

shoppers world brampton

The project may take up to 30 years before it's fully completed. Photo via City of Brampton Development Applications.

The SVN-landscaped properties will also include a variety of green spaces, like a new park encompassing an entire block, new courtyards, landscaping, and an expansion of a pre-existing park on the west side of the property. 

It's unclear whether the the leasing agreements of the stores in Shoppers World will involve relocation into the new mixed-use properties when they're finally built, though the Shoppers World on the Danforth doesn't appear to be going anywhere yet. 

shoppers world brampton

Lead photo by

RioCan via City of Brampton Development Applications

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Brampton's original shopping mall is being torn down for a new neighbourhood

Sold! This is what a $7.7 million house looks like in Toronto

Condo of the week: 77 Charles Street West

Toronto is getting an all-white Scandinavian-inspired condo building

Rental of the week: 37 Annabelle Drive

These Toronto homes went totally over-the-top with decorations for Halloween

House of the week: 23 Glengrove Avenue West

Toronto is about to get some nice looking affordable housing next to a park