Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bathurst clark rental toronto

Rental of the week: somewhere on Bathurst

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

I’m not a carpenter or a construction worker, so I don’t have a lot of knowledge about building things. That being said, I’m pretty sure this apartment is going to collapse on itself. 

First off, the ceiling looks precarious at best. The particle board ceiling tiles are warped beyond repair and look like they’re rotting. 

yonge bathurst clark torontoOne looks like it’s mostly black mold at this point, which I’m pretty sure is not good for a potential tenant. 

Also, I don’t understand how the ceiling is halfway down the window. 

Did they lower it? What is actually happening here? Why do you only get half a window? What if you need to crawl out one because the ceiling collapsed on you? Can an adult human fit through that tiny space? My best guess is 'no.' 

yonge bathurst clark torontoNow, as for the flooring, I’m not really sure what’s happening. At first glance, it seems like normal tile floors. 

But, if you look closely, in two spots the grouting lines go away. I’m not sure if this is a case of poor construction or — more likely — really bad photoshop. 

yonge bathurst clark torontoIf my hunch about the terrible photoshop is correct, what are they trying to hide? I need to know!

Honestly, I can’t believe this place is listed for $1,200. Especially considering the fact that I can’t confirm if there’s a bathroom or not. 

Specs
  • Address: Somewhere around Yonge/Bathurst/Clark
  • Type: Basement
  • Rent: $1,200/ month
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: Yes plus Wifi
  • Air conditioning? No
  • Bedrooms: 1 (Sort of. There’s no door between the space)
  • Bathrooms: 1 (potentially?)
  • Parking: 1
  • Laundry? In building
  • Outdoor space? No
  • Pet friendly? No info
Good For

Testing how good your escape artist skills are. 

Move On If

Being burried alive is a recurring nightmare of yours. 

Lead photo by

Craigslist

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Rental of the week: somewhere on Bathurst

House of the week: 112 Warren Road

Airbnb of the week: an 1870s home for just under $400 a night in Toronto

Sold! Ultra modern Toronto home goes for $3.9 million

Condo of the week: 701 Dovercourt Road

Sales of luxury homes in Toronto just surged by 26 per cent

There's already backlash over Pharrell Williams' new Toronto condo

Rental of the week: 155 Lamb Avenue