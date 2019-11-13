Rental of the week: somewhere on Bathurst

I’m not a carpenter or a construction worker, so I don’t have a lot of knowledge about building things. That being said, I’m pretty sure this apartment is going to collapse on itself.

First off, the ceiling looks precarious at best. The particle board ceiling tiles are warped beyond repair and look like they’re rotting.

One looks like it’s mostly black mold at this point, which I’m pretty sure is not good for a potential tenant.

Also, I don’t understand how the ceiling is halfway down the window.

Did they lower it? What is actually happening here? Why do you only get half a window? What if you need to crawl out one because the ceiling collapsed on you? Can an adult human fit through that tiny space? My best guess is 'no.'

Now, as for the flooring, I’m not really sure what’s happening. At first glance, it seems like normal tile floors.

But, if you look closely, in two spots the grouting lines go away. I’m not sure if this is a case of poor construction or — more likely — really bad photoshop.

If my hunch about the terrible photoshop is correct, what are they trying to hide? I need to know!

Honestly, I can’t believe this place is listed for $1,200. Especially considering the fact that I can’t confirm if there’s a bathroom or not.

Specs

Address: Somewhere around Yonge/Bathurst/Clark

Type: Basement

Rent: $1,200/ month

Furnished? No

Utilities: Yes plus Wifi

Air conditioning? No

Bedrooms: 1 (Sort of. There’s no door between the space)

Bathrooms: 1 (potentially?)

Parking: 1

Laundry? In building

Outdoor space? No

Pet friendly? No info

Good For

Testing how good your escape artist skills are.

Move On If

Being burried alive is a recurring nightmare of yours.