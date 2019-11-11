Real Estate
airbnb toronto

Airbnb of the week: an 1870s home for just under $400 a night in Toronto

This row house in Corktown gives you an authentic glimpse into an old Toronto neighborhood of historical years gone by. The home is beautiful to boot. 

The old Victorian is impeccably-styled, from the marble-topped Knoll Saarinen table to the sleek Jonathan Adler chandelier, you won’t be disappointed. 

airbnb torontoThe main floor is open, bright and airy. 

airbnb torontoAccording to the reviews and the listing, the kitchen is decked out! It has an espresso machine, dishwasher, gas stove and more!

airbnb torontoThere are two bedrooms. One with a king-size bed and the other with a queen. 

airbnb torontoMy favourite space in the whole house is the all-black bedroom. The dark walls, the black out shades, the high-end mattress and linens will make for probably the deepest sleep you’ll ever experience.  

airbnb torontoThere’s only one bathroom but it’s beautifully spa-like with heated floors, a rain shower and a soaking tub. 

airbnb torontoThere’s also a lovely little backyard patio with a BBQ and seating for summer months. I don’t see it being super inviting now that the weather has turned. 

Specs
  • Neighbourhood: Corktown
  • Price: $356 /night 
  • Guests: 4
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Beds: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Perks: Room-darkening shades
Good for

A good night's sleep. According to research, dark rooms are better for sleep.

airbnb toronto 
Move on if

You don’t want to share the bathroom. While sharing is caring, sometimes with bathrooms that’s not the case.

Lead photo by

Airbnb

