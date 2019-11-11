Airbnb of the week: an 1870s home for just under $400 a night in Toronto

This row house in Corktown gives you an authentic glimpse into an old Toronto neighborhood of historical years gone by. The home is beautiful to boot.

The old Victorian is impeccably-styled, from the marble-topped Knoll Saarinen table to the sleek Jonathan Adler chandelier, you won’t be disappointed.

The main floor is open, bright and airy.

According to the reviews and the listing, the kitchen is decked out! It has an espresso machine, dishwasher, gas stove and more!

There are two bedrooms. One with a king-size bed and the other with a queen.

My favourite space in the whole house is the all-black bedroom. The dark walls, the black out shades, the high-end mattress and linens will make for probably the deepest sleep you’ll ever experience.

There’s only one bathroom but it’s beautifully spa-like with heated floors, a rain shower and a soaking tub.

There’s also a lovely little backyard patio with a BBQ and seating for summer months. I don’t see it being super inviting now that the weather has turned.

Specs

Neighbourhood: Corktown

Price: $356 /night

Guests: 4

Bedrooms: 2

Beds: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Perks: Room-darkening shades

Good for

A good night's sleep. According to research, dark rooms are better for sleep.



Move on if

You don’t want to share the bathroom. While sharing is caring, sometimes with bathrooms that’s not the case.