

Airbnb of the week: a luxury condo with a great view of Toronto for $212 a night

Well I'm not the first to write about this stunning Airbnb; this place has been featured in the Mirror UK and AOL Travel according to the hosts description.

And one look at this place and you'll see why it's been featured so much.

The open concept King West condo has soaring ceilings, tons of natural light and that cool concrete edge that makes it just a bit different from many other Airbnb's out there. 



The central location means this condo is in the perfect spot for all your tourist needs. Everything is close and there's tons of great eats within walking distance. 

The main living area is open concept with comfy seating and a fully stocked kitchen. 

The dining area and living room walk-out onto a huge wrap around terrace, which is winterized from November to May. 

There are two bedrooms with queen size beds and two bathrooms. However, the listing says this place is suitable for five guests. Albeit, the fifth should probably be an infant who sleeps in a crib, as that's the only fifth bed provided. 

But the big selling point of this condo is the view. It really is a spectacular view of the city of Toronto and it can be taken in from just about anywhere in the suite.

Specs
  • Neighbourhood: King West
  • Price: $212 /night 
  • Guests: 5
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Beds: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Perks: Crib and other family features
Good for

The view. According to the posting, this condo is in the top 8 best views in the world on Airbnb.

Move on if

You're traveling with a fur baby. This Airbnb has a strict no pets policy.

Lead photo by

Airbnb

