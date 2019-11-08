Real Estate
Condo of the week: 8 Colborne Street

This penthouse suite boasts 3,000 square feet of living space with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a library and solarium. Plus, there’s 900 square feet of wrap-around terrace. 8 colborne street toronto

The suite is located in the Cosmopolitan Boutique Hotel, which made the Condé Nast Traveler’s Hot List back in 2006. 

8 colborne street torontoAnd this particular unit was designed by The Design Agency, who've done places like Vice Media and Momofuku

8 colborne street torontoThe living room, dining room and kitchen are open concept. 

8 colborne street torontoThere's tons of natural light, thanks to the double storey of floor-to-ceiling windows that reach 18-feet. 

8 colborne street torontoThe kitchen is on the small side, considering how much space this place has. 

8 colborne street torontoThe bedrooms are located on the second floor of the condo. 

8 colborne street torontoThe master bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet and a massive en suite. 

8 colborne street torontoThe en suite is complete with an oversized steam shower and a Whirlpool tub. 

8 colborne street torontoThere's plenty of outdoor space with enough room for a jacuzzi, BBQ and lots of seating room. 

8 colborne street torontoThe solarium also gives you the option to enjoy the outdoors, even when it's not the nicest weather. 8 colborne street toronto

Specs
  • Address: #PH 2701 - 8 Colborne St. 
  • Price: $4,399,000
  • Bedrooms: 5 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 100     
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $4,448.85 monthly
  • Brokerage: Realty Partners Corp.
  • Listing ID: C46244718 colborne street toronto
Good For

The amenities. Not only do residents have access to a gym, party room, concierge, meeting room, guest suites, and parking, but thanks to its dual status as a hotel, residents can also visit the Shizen Spa or the wine bar.8 colborne street toronto

Move On If

You don't care that much about amenities. 8 colborne street toronto

Lead photo by

Property Pandas Inc.

Join the conversation Load comments

