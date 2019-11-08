Condo of the week: 8 Colborne Street

This penthouse suite boasts 3,000 square feet of living space with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a library and solarium. Plus, there’s 900 square feet of wrap-around terrace.

The suite is located in the Cosmopolitan Boutique Hotel, which made the Condé Nast Traveler’s Hot List back in 2006.

And this particular unit was designed by The Design Agency, who've done places like Vice Media and Momofuku.

The living room, dining room and kitchen are open concept.

There's tons of natural light, thanks to the double storey of floor-to-ceiling windows that reach 18-feet.

The kitchen is on the small side, considering how much space this place has.

The bedrooms are located on the second floor of the condo.

The master bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet and a massive en suite.

The en suite is complete with an oversized steam shower and a Whirlpool tub.

There's plenty of outdoor space with enough room for a jacuzzi, BBQ and lots of seating room.

The solarium also gives you the option to enjoy the outdoors, even when it's not the nicest weather.

Specs

Address: #PH 2701 - 8 Colborne St.

Price: $4,399,000

Bedrooms: 5 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 100

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $4,448.85 monthly

Brokerage: Realty Partners Corp.

Listing ID: C4624471

Good For

The amenities. Not only do residents have access to a gym, party room, concierge, meeting room, guest suites, and parking, but thanks to its dual status as a hotel, residents can also visit the Shizen Spa or the wine bar.

Move On If

You don't care that much about amenities.