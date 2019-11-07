Sold! This Toronto home went for $600K over asking

This home looks like its right out of the magazine pages of House & Home. It's gorgeous and impeccably styled. I'm smitten.

The last time this home was listed was in 2011, and since then it's undergone a dramatic transformation.

The front of the house looks like a traditional Edwardian home, but the back is all modern clean lines. Kinda like a mullet but more tasteful.

The interior is a perfect combination between old charm and modern features. I also really love the black and white theme with pops of colour. It's classic and timeless.

The kitchen is probably the most modern part of the house. It's sleek and minimalist. The large windows at the back of the house let in tons of natural light throughout the home.

The home has a ton of unique features, including exotic materials like Brazilian angelim hardwood. There's also heated floors, a steam shower, and a heated driveway.

The home has four bedrooms above ground and one below.

The master bedroom takes up the entire third floor.The cathedral ceilings provide height and an airy feel to the space.

The room is complete with a walk-out balcony, walk-in closet and a gorgeous en suite bathroom. Seriously enviable.

Possibly the only drawback to the home is that the family room isn't on the main floor of the home. That being said, even though I'd have to climb a flight of stairs to get to it, I wouldn't be mad. Just look at it! Perfection!

The backyard is basic but there's lots of room for kids to run around and play or for adults to have a BBQ bash.

The Essentials

Address: 7 Ellerbeck Street

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Size: 35 x 107.75 feet

Realtor: Royal LePage

Hit the market at: $2,900,000

Sold for: $3,500,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It's a beautifully renovated home in a great neighbourhood. Just based on how housing prices have gone in the past few years, even if they hadn't done anything, it would have been worth at least $2.1 million.

Was it worth it?

Absolutely! They clearly put a lot of work into it over the last eight years and it shows. I honestly think they low-balled the initial price of $2.9 million just to create a bidding war.