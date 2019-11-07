Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
7 ellerbeck street toronto

Sold! This Toronto home went for $600K over asking

This home looks like its right out of the magazine pages of House & Home. It's gorgeous and impeccably styled. I'm smitten. 7 ellerbeck street toronto

The last time this home was listed was in 2011, and since then it's undergone a dramatic transformation. 

7 ellerbeck street torontoThe front of the house looks like a traditional Edwardian home, but the back is all modern clean lines. Kinda like a mullet but more tasteful. 

7 ellerbeck street torontoThe interior is a perfect combination between old charm and modern features. I also really love the black and white theme with pops of colour. It's classic and timeless.

7 ellerbeck street torontoThe kitchen is probably the most modern part of the house. It's sleek and minimalist. The large windows at the back of the house let in tons of natural light throughout the home.  

7 ellerbeck street torontoThe home has a ton of unique features, including exotic materials like Brazilian angelim hardwood. There's also heated floors, a steam shower, and a heated driveway. 

7 ellerbeck street torontoThe home has four bedrooms above ground and one below. 

7 ellerbeck street torontoThe master bedroom takes up the entire third floor.The cathedral ceilings provide height and an airy feel to the space.

7 ellerbeck street torontoThe room is complete with a walk-out balcony, walk-in closet and a gorgeous en suite bathroom. Seriously enviable.  

7 ellerbeck street torontoPossibly the only drawback to the home is that the family room isn't on the main floor of the home. That being said, even though I'd have to climb a flight of stairs to get to it, I wouldn't be mad. Just look at it! Perfection! 

7 ellerbeck street torontoThe backyard is basic but there's lots of room for kids to run around and play or for adults to have a BBQ bash. 7 ellerbeck street toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 7 Ellerbeck Street
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Size: 35 x 107.75 feet
  • Realtor: Royal LePage 
  • Hit the market at: $2,900,000
  • Sold for: $3,500,0007 ellerbeck street toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It's a beautifully renovated home in a great neighbourhood. Just based on how housing prices have gone in the past few years, even if they hadn't done anything, it would have been worth at least $2.1 million. 7 ellerbeck street toronto

Was it worth it?

Absolutely! They clearly put a lot of work into it over the last eight years and it shows. I honestly think they low-balled the initial price of $2.9 million just to create a bidding war. 7 ellerbeck street toronto

Lead photo by

Bird House Media 

