7 Colchester Court Toronto

House of the week: 7 Colchester Court

This house is so brand new that it might be hard to view it as a home. But, don't be fooled by that stark interior — this house has the potential to be a masterpiece.

The new-build home is located in the Edenbridge-Humber Valley area and is surrounded by nature. James Garden and Lambton Woods are just a stones throw from this house. 

The interior is big, bright and oh-so-spacious. The huge floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over the backyard provide the space with plenty of natural light. 

With the panoramic windows at the back of the house, the visible nature is almost like a painting that's constantly evolving.  

On the main floor, you've got the family room, living room, dining room and kitchen. 

7 Colchester Court TorontoThe kitchen is interesting because the island is on an angle.

7 Colchester Court TorontoI'm not sure if I'm a fan, but there's lots of space for cooking and entertaining. 

7 Colchester Court TorontoThere are five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. 

7 Colchester Court TorontoEach bedroom has their own en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet (a.k.a. the dream). 

7 Colchester Court TorontoThe home comes with lots of bells and whistles, including a spa room, movie theatre and wine cellar. The lower level is also fully outfitted with a second kitchen and could easily be an in-law or nanny suite if you needed it. 

7 Colchester Court Toronto

Specs 
  • Address: 7 Colchester Crt. 
  • Price: $4,888,000
  • Land Size: 54.07 x 181.32 feet
  • Bedrooms: 5 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 8
  • Parking: 8
  • Walk Score: 34
  • Transit Score: 66
  • Listing agent: Chrys Burko
  • Listing ID: W4631463
Good For

Jet setters. The airport is only 10 minutes away.

Move On If

You want a cozier place. The home is so large and open that it could feel barren and cold to some.

Lead photo by

Winsold

