Sold! This is what a $7.7 million house looks like

I was actually going to write about this house as the house of the week, but it sold before I got a chance! This gorgeous fully-renovated turn of the century home in the Annex lasted all of three days on the market. It's really not that surprising that this house got snapped up so quickly, and for basically asking price.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom house is stunning. The main floor is open plan, bright and airy.

The dining room is right off the foyer and has a swanky wine cellar.

The kitchen and living room are sleek and modern. The oversized island is perfect for hanging around while someone is cooking.

It looks out over the backyard, which is complete with a well-proportioned patio, BBQ set up and a salt water pool.

The garage has been turned into a pool and cabana-type lounge area, but could be used as a little studio if you needed extra space.

The bedrooms are on the second and third floors. You can either get there using the stairs or the elevator.

The master suite is crisp and minimalist in design.

It has two walk-in closets and a beautiful five-piece en suite bathroom.

There's more living room in the basement with a large rec room and an additional bedroom with en suite bathroom.

The Essentials

Address: 45 Admiral Road

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Size: 35.01 x 141 feet

Realtor: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Hit the market at: $7,788,000

Sold for: $7,700,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a fully renovated five-bedroom home in one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods in Toronto.

Was it worth it?

The home is beautiful, and the fact that it was only on the market for three days is a testament to whether or not it was worth it.