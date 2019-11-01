Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
45 admiral road toronto

Sold! This is what a $7.7 million house looks like

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

I was actually going to write about this house as the house of the week, but it sold before I got a chance! 45 admiral road torontoThis gorgeous fully-renovated turn of the century home in the Annex lasted all of three days on the market. It's really not that surprising that this house got snapped up so quickly, and for basically asking price. 

45 admiral road torontoThe five-bedroom, five-bathroom house is stunning. The main floor is open plan, bright and airy. 

45 admiral road torontoThe dining room is right off the foyer and has a swanky wine cellar. 

45 admiral road torontoThe kitchen and living room are sleek and modern. The oversized island is perfect for hanging around while someone is cooking. 

45 admiral road torontoIt looks out over the backyard, which is complete with a well-proportioned patio, BBQ set up and a salt water pool. 

45 admiral road torontoThe garage has been turned into a pool and cabana-type lounge area, but could be used as a little studio if you needed extra space. 

45 admiral road torontoThe bedrooms are on the second and third floors. You can either get there using the stairs or the elevator. 

45 admiral road torontoThe master suite is crisp and minimalist in design.

45 admiral road torontoIt has two walk-in closets and a beautiful five-piece en suite bathroom. 

45 admiral road torontoThere's more living room in the basement with a large rec room and an additional bedroom with en suite bathroom. 45 admiral road toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 45 Admiral Road
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Size: 35.01 x 141 feet
  • Realtor: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd. 
  • Hit the market at: $7,788,000
  • Sold for: $7,700,00045 admiral road toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a fully renovated five-bedroom home in one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods in Toronto. 45 admiral road toronto

Was it worth it?

The home is beautiful, and the fact that it was only on the market for three days is a testament to whether or not it was worth it. 45 admiral road toronto

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Sold! This is what a $7.7 million house looks like

Condo of the week: 77 Charles Street West

Toronto is getting an all-white Scandinavian-inspired condo building

Rental of the week: 37 Annabelle Drive

These Toronto homes went totally over-the-top with decorations for Halloween

House of the week: 23 Glengrove Avenue West

Toronto is about to get some nice looking affordable housing next to a park

Home sales in the GTA surged 73 per cent over same time last year