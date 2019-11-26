Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
404 Brunswick Avenue Toronto

House of the week: 404 Brunswick Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Right in the heart of the Annex is this redesigned 1898 Edwardian row house. They've done significant work to it, most notably with the installation of the huge floor-to-ceiling windows that let tons of natural light in. 

404 Brunswick Avenue TorontoThe main floor is open concept, allowing the spaces to meld together. This makes it ideal for entertaining or keeping an eye on children. 

404 Brunswick Avenue TorontoThe kitchen is sleek and minimalist with stark white counters and wood cabinetry. 

404 Brunswick Avenue TorontoMy only gripe with the huge gut job is that I feel like the character of the home has disappeared. 

404 Brunswick Avenue TorontoThe home boasts four above ground bedrooms and five bathrooms. 

404 Brunswick Avenue TorontoThe master suite takes up the entire third floor, making it it's own little haven apart from the rest of the house.

404 Brunswick Avenue TorontoIt comes complete with a large en suite bathroom and a gorgeous treetop balcony. 

404 Brunswick Avenue TorontoThere's more living space in the basement with a rec room and an additional bedroom. 

404 Brunswick Avenue TorontoThe backyard, while plain, is spacious for central Toronto. It also has lots of potential in the right hands. 404 Brunswick Avenue Toronto

Specs 
  • Address: 404 Brunswick Ave. 
  • Price: $3,399,000
  • Land Size: 25 x 128 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Parking: Street
  • Walk Score: 82
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Listing agent: Kevin Loberg
  • Listing ID: C4635224404 Brunswick Avenue Toronto
Good For

A family. From the open concept layout that lets you keep an eye on the kids from anywhere to the big back lawn that the kids can play on, the home seems like the idyllic house for a family. 404 Brunswick Avenue Toronto

Move On If

You can’t deal with street parking, especially with winter coming up. Digging yourself out of a snowbank at 7 a.m. is the worst activity ever. 404 Brunswick Avenue Toronto

Lead photo by

Royal LePage

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

House of the week: 404 Brunswick Avenue

Airbnb of the week: a luxury condo with a great view of Toronto for $212 a night

New apartment building in Toronto comes with lots of bike storage and no parking

Landlord renoviction applications shot up almost 300% in Toronto

Toronto's worst-reviewed hotel to be replaced by sparkling new apartments

Sold! Stunning modern home in Toronto goes for $6.4 million

This is what The Weeknd's new $25 million house looks like

Condo of the week: 10 York Street