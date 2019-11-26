House of the week: 404 Brunswick Avenue

Right in the heart of the Annex is this redesigned 1898 Edwardian row house. They've done significant work to it, most notably with the installation of the huge floor-to-ceiling windows that let tons of natural light in.

The main floor is open concept, allowing the spaces to meld together. This makes it ideal for entertaining or keeping an eye on children.

The kitchen is sleek and minimalist with stark white counters and wood cabinetry.

My only gripe with the huge gut job is that I feel like the character of the home has disappeared.

The home boasts four above ground bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The master suite takes up the entire third floor, making it it's own little haven apart from the rest of the house.

It comes complete with a large en suite bathroom and a gorgeous treetop balcony.

There's more living space in the basement with a rec room and an additional bedroom.

The backyard, while plain, is spacious for central Toronto. It also has lots of potential in the right hands.

Specs

Address: 404 Brunswick Ave.

Price: $3,399,000

Land Size: 25 x 128 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: Street

Walk Score: 82

Transit Score: 100

Listing agent: Kevin Loberg

Listing ID: C4635224

Good For

A family. From the open concept layout that lets you keep an eye on the kids from anywhere to the big back lawn that the kids can play on, the home seems like the idyllic house for a family.

Move On If

You can’t deal with street parking, especially with winter coming up. Digging yourself out of a snowbank at 7 a.m. is the worst activity ever.