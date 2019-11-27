Rental of the week: 40 Brunswick Avenue

This place is listed as a renovated basement bachelor and to their credit it is renovated... but just in the dumbest way possible.

Exhibit A: the kitchen. They've put the kitchen on some sort of ledge so you can't have full-size cabinets.

Not only does it look ridiculous, it's also highly impractical for storing anything full size. I can't fit a full bottle of olive oil in my regular size cupboards, so how on earth would you do it in these hobbit cupboards!?!

Are you just meant to buy all miniature-sized items so you can store things properly?

The bathroom also has half cupboard, which might be fine if you don't have a lot of personal items. But then again, where do you put extra toilet paper if you have a cupboard the size of a bread box?

And that leads me to my next point — this place is only 270-square-feet. So where on earth are you supposed to store things? Let alone put your furniture.

I know tiny homes and micro apartments are having their moment but this is a bit ridiculous. Mostly because rent is $1,000 a month, not including utilities.

And I can only imagine how much utilities are to heat an all-tile basement. I'm cold just looking at it.

Specs

Address: 40 Brunswick Ave.

Type: Basement

Rent: $1,000/ month

Furnished? No

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? No

Bedrooms: 0

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: No

Laundry? No

Outdoor space? No

Pet friendly? Yes

Good For

Storing your miniature bottles of booze and travel size toiletries.

Move On If

You refuse to live in a place built for ants.