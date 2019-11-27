Rental of the week: 40 Brunswick Avenue
This place is listed as a renovated basement bachelor and to their credit it is renovated... but just in the dumbest way possible.
Exhibit A: the kitchen. They've put the kitchen on some sort of ledge so you can't have full-size cabinets.
Not only does it look ridiculous, it's also highly impractical for storing anything full size. I can't fit a full bottle of olive oil in my regular size cupboards, so how on earth would you do it in these hobbit cupboards!?!
Are you just meant to buy all miniature-sized items so you can store things properly?
The bathroom also has half cupboard, which might be fine if you don't have a lot of personal items. But then again, where do you put extra toilet paper if you have a cupboard the size of a bread box?
And that leads me to my next point — this place is only 270-square-feet. So where on earth are you supposed to store things? Let alone put your furniture.
I know tiny homes and micro apartments are having their moment but this is a bit ridiculous. Mostly because rent is $1,000 a month, not including utilities.
And I can only imagine how much utilities are to heat an all-tile basement. I'm cold just looking at it.
Storing your miniature bottles of booze and travel size toiletries.
You refuse to live in a place built for ants.
Join the conversation Load comments