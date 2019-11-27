Real Estate
40 Brunswick Ave Toronto

Rental of the week: 40 Brunswick Avenue

This place is listed as a renovated basement bachelor and to their credit it is renovated... but just in the dumbest way possible. 40 Brunswick Ave Toronto

Exhibit A: the kitchen. They've put the kitchen on some sort of ledge so you can't have full-size cabinets.

Not only does it look ridiculous, it's also highly impractical for storing anything full size. I can't fit a full bottle of olive oil in my regular size cupboards, so how on earth would you do it in these hobbit cupboards!?!

Are you just meant to buy all miniature-sized items so you can store things properly? 

40 Brunswick Ave TorontoThe bathroom also has half cupboard, which might be fine if you don't have a lot of personal items. But then again, where do you put extra toilet paper if you have a cupboard the size of a bread box?

And that leads me to my next point — this place is only 270-square-feet. So where on earth are you supposed to store things? Let alone put your furniture. 

40 Brunswick Ave TorontoI know tiny homes and micro apartments are having their moment but this is a bit ridiculous. Mostly because rent is $1,000 a month, not including utilities.

And I can only imagine how much utilities are to heat an all-tile basement. I'm cold just looking at it.   40 Brunswick Ave Toronto

Specs
  • Address: 40 Brunswick Ave. 
  • Type: Basement
  • Rent: $1,000/ month 
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: No
  • Air conditioning? No
  • Bedrooms: 0
  • Bathrooms: 1 
  • Parking: No
  • Laundry? No 
  • Outdoor space? No
  • Pet friendly? Yes 
Good For

Storing your miniature bottles of booze and travel size toiletries.

Move On If

You refuse to live in a place built for ants.

Lead photo by

Craigslist

