Sold! This Toronto home went for $271K above asking

On the market for just over a week, this house didn't last long. With six bedrooms and six bathrooms, this is an ideal family home. The home is spacious and classic in design.

The kitchen and family room are open concept with only two exposed wood beams dividing the space.

The wood beams add a touch of country living charm and character to the space, and the kitchen was recently upgraded with new appliances.

The bedrooms, while spacious, are a bit dated. For example, the master bedroom has these old built-in closets that remind me of the 70s.

The master bath is also in need of an upgrade.

But with over 7,000 square-feet of living space, there's a lot of potential to transform extra bedrooms into office or studio space and truly make this home work for your needs.

The outdoor space is also ample. The lush gardens, while dampened by the changing of the season, will undoubtedly be gorgeous come spring and summer.

The Essentials

Address: 36 Hillcrest Drive

Type: House

Bedrooms: 5 + 1

Bathrooms: 6

Size: 55 x 133 feet

Realtor: Sutton Group

Hit the market at: $2,679,000

Sold for: $2,950,000

Why it sold for what it did?

I feel like this house sold for its potential. The home clearly has good bones and just needs a little TLC to be stunning.

Was it worth it?

Probably. With housing prices forecasted to rise over the next couple years, this house could easily have a few cosmetic renovations and sell for over well over $3 million.