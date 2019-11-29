Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
36 Hillcrest Dr Toronto

Sold! This Toronto home went for $271K above asking

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

On the market for just over a week, this house didn't last long. With six bedrooms and six bathrooms, this is an ideal family home.36 Hillcrest Dr TorontoThe home is spacious and classic in design. 

36 Hillcrest Dr TorontoThe kitchen and family room are open concept with only two exposed wood beams dividing the space.

36 Hillcrest Dr TorontoThe wood beams add a touch of country living charm and character to the space, and the kitchen was recently upgraded with new appliances. 

36 Hillcrest Dr TorontoThe bedrooms, while spacious, are a bit dated. For example, the master bedroom has these old built-in closets that remind me of the 70s. 

36 Hillcrest Dr TorontoThe master bath is also in need of an upgrade.  

36 Hillcrest Dr TorontoBut with over 7,000 square-feet of living space, there's a lot of potential to transform extra bedrooms into office or studio space and truly make this home work for your needs.  

36 Hillcrest Dr TorontoThe outdoor space is also ample. The lush gardens, while dampened by the changing of the season, will undoubtedly be gorgeous come spring and summer. 36 Hillcrest Dr Toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 36 Hillcrest Drive 
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 5 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 6
  • Size: 55 x 133 feet
  • Realtor: Sutton Group  
  • Hit the market at: $2,679,000
  • Sold for: $2,950,00036 Hillcrest Dr Toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

I feel like this house sold for its potential. The home clearly has good bones and just needs a little TLC to be stunning.  36 Hillcrest Dr Toronto

Was it worth it?

Probably. With housing prices forecasted to rise over the next couple years, this house could easily have a few cosmetic renovations and sell for over well over $3 million.36 Hillcrest Dr Toronto

Lead photo by

Producers Cut

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Sold! This Toronto home went for $271K above asking

Toronto is urging the provincial government to reinstate rent control rules

Toronto's historic Capitol Theatre to be transformed into a condo

Toronto is about to get a DineSafe-like rating system for apartment buildings

These million dollar homes in Toronto are now for sale for 90 per cent off

Condo of the week: 23 Brant Street

Rental of the week: 40 Brunswick Avenue

Toronto home prices are expected to go up another 6 per cent next year