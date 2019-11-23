Condo of the week: 23 Brant Street West

This condo is the definition of trendy. From its King West neighbourhood to the polished concrete floors and ceilings that give it an industrial vibe that's so sought after, this place has it all. The penthouse suite, like most of the suites in the Quad Lofts, is open concept in design to enhance the spacious feel.

This unit is on the corner, so it has two huge walls of warehouse windows flooding the place with lots of natural light. The 10-foot high ceilings also add to the airy quality of the apartment.

The kitchen is a bit on the small side and lacking counter space, but the bare necessities are there.

The condo has two bedrooms and a den.

The den is currently being used as an office but could easily be transformed for another purpose.

Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet.

And because this loft was just designed to fit in with the old industrial warehouse buildings, it actually has outdoor space. This suite has 325 square-feet of balcony space to enjoy.

Specs

Address: #PH1102 – 23 Brant St. W

Price: $1,595,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 99

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $1,069.18 monthly

Brokerage: Right At Home Realty Inc.

Listing ID: C4635743

Good For

Being in the heart of the action. Whether you're a foodie, like live entertainment or the night life the city has to offer, it's just a short walk away.

Move On If

You want a less industrial-looking space.