Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
23 Brant St W Toronto

Condo of the week: 23 Brant Street West

This condo is the definition of trendy. From its King West neighbourhood to the polished concrete floors and ceilings that give it an industrial vibe that's so sought after, this place has it all. 23 Brant St W TorontoThe penthouse suite, like most of the suites in the Quad Lofts, is open concept in design to enhance the spacious feel. 

23 Brant St W TorontoThis unit is on the corner, so it has two huge walls of warehouse windows flooding the place with lots of natural light. The 10-foot high ceilings also add to the airy quality of the apartment.  

23 Brant St W TorontoThe kitchen is a bit on the small side and lacking counter space, but the bare necessities are there. 

23 Brant St W TorontoThe condo has two bedrooms and a den. 

23 Brant St W TorontoThe den is currently being used as an office but could easily be transformed for another purpose. 

23 Brant St W TorontoEach bedroom has an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. 

23 Brant St W TorontoAnd because this loft was just designed to fit in with the old industrial warehouse buildings, it actually has outdoor space. This suite has 325 square-feet of balcony space to enjoy. 

23 Brant St W TorontoSpecs
  • Address: #PH1102 – 23 Brant St. W
  • Price: $1,595,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 99    
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,069.18 monthly
  • Brokerage: Right At Home Realty Inc. 
  • Listing ID: C463574323 Brant St W Toronto
Good For

Being in the heart of the action. Whether you're a foodie, like live entertainment or the night life the city has to offer, it's just a short walk away. 23 Brant St W Toronto

Move On If

You want a less industrial-looking space. 23 Brant St W Toronto

Lead photo by

Real Vision

