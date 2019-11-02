Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
2 indian grove toronto

House of the week: 2 Indian Grove

This house is a perfect mix between historic charm and modern design. 

2 indian grove torontoThe home was originally built in 1907 for a local chemist. It was fully redesigned and renovated in 1990 by Patkau Architects and won a Governor General Award of Merit in Architecture.

2 indian grove torontoThe main floor is technically open concept, but it doesn't feel like one big room. There are nooks and crannies that make the various spaces feel cozy and inviting. 

2 indian grove torontoThe kitchen is quite stunning with the grey-blue cabinets. It's a huge deviation from the all-white kitchens we're used to seeing in so many homes. 

2 indian grove torontoI like how the blue is also integrated into the stairs and the built-in shelves in the living room. It creates a sense of cohesion. 

2 indian grove torontoUpstairs are the bedrooms.

2 indian grove torontoThe master bedroom and another bedroom are on the second floor, while a third and fourth bedroom are on the third floor. 

2 indian grove torontoThe master suite is quaint and very old-school British in its design. There's a three-piece en suite with a sink on the exterior of the "water closet."

2 indian grove torontoAn added bonus is that there's an entire contained apartment on the lower level that could be used for in-laws, a live-in nanny or to rent out. 

2 indian grove torontoAs for outdoor space, the whole home is surrounded by gorgeous estate gardens. 

2 indian grove torontoSpecs 
  • Address: 2 Indian Grove
  • Price: $3,999,000
  • Land Size: 85.01 x 90 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 3
  • Walk Score: 83
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Listing agent: Kim Kehoe 
  • Listing ID: W4615258
2 indian grove torontoGood For

Nature. The home is surrounded by lush trees and you're a stone's throw from High Park. 2 indian grove toronto

Move On If

You don't like the colour blue. It's kind of a big feature in the home. 2 indian grove toronto

Lead photo by

Metroviews.ca

