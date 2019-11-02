House of the week: 2 Indian Grove

This house is a perfect mix between historic charm and modern design.

The home was originally built in 1907 for a local chemist. It was fully redesigned and renovated in 1990 by Patkau Architects and won a Governor General Award of Merit in Architecture.

The main floor is technically open concept, but it doesn't feel like one big room. There are nooks and crannies that make the various spaces feel cozy and inviting.

The kitchen is quite stunning with the grey-blue cabinets. It's a huge deviation from the all-white kitchens we're used to seeing in so many homes.

I like how the blue is also integrated into the stairs and the built-in shelves in the living room. It creates a sense of cohesion.

Upstairs are the bedrooms.

The master bedroom and another bedroom are on the second floor, while a third and fourth bedroom are on the third floor.

The master suite is quaint and very old-school British in its design. There's a three-piece en suite with a sink on the exterior of the "water closet."

An added bonus is that there's an entire contained apartment on the lower level that could be used for in-laws, a live-in nanny or to rent out.

As for outdoor space, the whole home is surrounded by gorgeous estate gardens.

Specs

Address: 2 Indian Grove

Price: $3,999,000

Land Size: 85.01 x 90 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 3

Walk Score: 83

Transit Score: 100

Listing agent: Kim Kehoe

Listing ID: W4615258

Good For

Nature. The home is surrounded by lush trees and you're a stone's throw from High Park.

Move On If

You don't like the colour blue. It's kind of a big feature in the home.