Sold! Stunning modern home in Toronto goes for $6.4 million

I'm always a fan of modern minimalist houses. There's something so soothing about the clean open spaces and the lack of clutter.

This house is particularly magnificent with 7,500 square-feet of living space, tall ceilings and giant windows.

The main floor is open concept with lots of natural light.

Each space flows seamlessly from one to another. There's a real sense of connection despite the distinct areas.

The kitchen is captivating with the slate grey cabinets and the "god lighting" that illuminate the slices of natural wood.

The indoor, outdoor living esthetic that's throughout the house is brought to the forefront with the actual tree in the stairwell.

Upstairs or up the elevator are seven bedrooms, most of which have their own en suite and built-in closets.

The master bedroom is luxurious with a fireplace, seven-piece en suite and walk-in closet.

On top of all that the home comes with touches like heated floors, a heated circle driveway and a smart system.

The Essentials

Address: 142 Ridley Blvd.

Type: House

Bedrooms: 7 + 1

Bathrooms: 8

Size: 74.84 x 152 feet

Realtor: McCann Realty Group

Hit the market at: $6,599,000

Sold for: $6,410,000

Why it sold for what it did?

This is a brand new massive luxury home located in a great neighbourhood.

Was it worth it?

If you like the modern home look absolutely.