142 Ridley Blvd Toronto

Sold! Stunning modern home in Toronto goes for $6.4 million

I'm always a fan of modern minimalist houses. There's something so soothing about the clean open spaces and the lack of clutter. 

142 Ridley Blvd TorontoThis house is particularly magnificent with 7,500 square-feet of living space, tall ceilings and giant windows. 

142 Ridley Blvd TorontoThe main floor is open concept with lots of natural light. 

142 Ridley Blvd TorontoEach space flows seamlessly from one to another. There's a real sense of connection despite the distinct areas. 

142 Ridley Blvd TorontoThe kitchen is captivating with the slate grey cabinets and the "god lighting" that illuminate the slices of natural wood. 

142 Ridley Blvd TorontoThe indoor, outdoor living esthetic that's throughout the house is brought to the forefront with the actual tree in the stairwell. 

142 Ridley Blvd TorontoUpstairs or up the elevator are seven bedrooms, most of which have their own en suite and built-in closets. 

142 Ridley Blvd TorontoThe master bedroom is luxurious with a fireplace, seven-piece en suite and walk-in closet. 

142 Ridley Blvd TorontoOn top of all that the home comes with touches like heated floors, a heated circle driveway and a smart system. 142 Ridley Blvd Toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 142 Ridley Blvd. 
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 7 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 8
  • Size: 74.84 x 152 feet
  • Realtor: McCann Realty Group 
  • Hit the market at: $6,599,000
  • Sold for: $6,410,000
Why it sold for what it did?

This is a brand new massive luxury home located in a great neighbourhood. 142 Ridley Blvd Toronto

Was it worth it?

If you like the modern home look absolutely. 142 Ridley Blvd Toronto

