Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
112 warren road toronto

House of the week: 112 Warren Road

This traditional Georgian home was authentically restored by renowned architect Jack Winston, and it’s delightfully retro with an art deco flair.

112 warren road torontoThis house had my attention right from the entranceway. The checkerboard tiles combined with the wavy wood panel walls is funky and cool. It reminds me of old train cars for some reason.  

112 warren road torontoThe tile flows into the study, which is bright yellow with a fireplace that almost has an old jukebox look to it. 

112 warren road torontoAlso on the main floor is the kitchen, living room, dining room, family room and mud room. 

112 warren road torontoThe kitchen is minimalist, modern and stark white, except for the aqua geode countertop.

112 warren road torontoThe huge panoramic window that looks onto the backyard provides lots of natural light and an ideal breakfast spot. 

112 warren road torontoThe family room is warm and inviting. The wood panelling is retro and gives the room lots of character. 

112 warren road torontoThe home has seven bedrooms spread out over three floors and a basement. 

112 warren road torontoI like how the bedrooms and bathrooms have kept some of the original Georgian character and charm. 

112 warren road torontoThe master suite has a walk-out balcony, a study attached to it with a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a six-piece en suite bathroom. 

112 warren road torontoThe being said, my favourite bedroom is the green bedroom with all antique furnishings and red velvet curtains. It’s a trip. 

112 warren road torontoThere’s even more space in the basement with a rec room and a guest bedroom. 

112 warren road torontoAs for outdoor space, the home boasts a private enclosed garden enhanced by a water fountain, hot tub, infinity pool and a canopy of mature trees.112 warren road toronto

Specs 
  • Address: 112 Warren Road
  • Price: $11,680,000
  • Land Size: 75 x 173 feet
  • Bedrooms: 6 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 7
  • Parking: 4
  • Walk Score: 75
  • Transit Score: 86
  • Listing agent: Elise Kalles
  • Listing ID: C4625607
112 warren road torontoGood For

Quirky interior design lovers. 112 warren road toronto

Move On If

You’re more of a traditionalist, or if the price tag is well above your budget.
112 warren road toronto

Lead photo by

VR Listing

