House of the week: 112 Warren Road

This traditional Georgian home was authentically restored by renowned architect Jack Winston, and it’s delightfully retro with an art deco flair.

This house had my attention right from the entranceway. The checkerboard tiles combined with the wavy wood panel walls is funky and cool. It reminds me of old train cars for some reason.

The tile flows into the study, which is bright yellow with a fireplace that almost has an old jukebox look to it.

Also on the main floor is the kitchen, living room, dining room, family room and mud room.

The kitchen is minimalist, modern and stark white, except for the aqua geode countertop.

The huge panoramic window that looks onto the backyard provides lots of natural light and an ideal breakfast spot.

The family room is warm and inviting. The wood panelling is retro and gives the room lots of character.

The home has seven bedrooms spread out over three floors and a basement.

I like how the bedrooms and bathrooms have kept some of the original Georgian character and charm.

The master suite has a walk-out balcony, a study attached to it with a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a six-piece en suite bathroom.

The being said, my favourite bedroom is the green bedroom with all antique furnishings and red velvet curtains. It’s a trip.

There’s even more space in the basement with a rec room and a guest bedroom.

As for outdoor space, the home boasts a private enclosed garden enhanced by a water fountain, hot tub, infinity pool and a canopy of mature trees.

Specs

Address: 112 Warren Road

Price: $11,680,000

Land Size: 75 x 173 feet

Bedrooms: 6 + 1

Bathrooms: 7

Parking: 4

Walk Score: 75

Transit Score: 86

Listing agent: Elise Kalles

Listing ID: C4625607

Good For

Quirky interior design lovers.

Move On If

You’re more of a traditionalist, or if the price tag is well above your budget.

