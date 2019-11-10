Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
10 York Street Toronto

Condo of the week: 10 York Street

Oh my days. The view in this penthouse suite is SPECTACULAR! This condo has sweeping views of the city and the lake and it is positively breathtaking. 10 York Street Toronto

The condo is mostly floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the space with natural light. 

10 York Street TorontoThe open concept layout creates an airy space and the minimalist design ensures the view is the focal point. 

10 York Street TorontoA possible deal breaker to this suite is the kitchen, which, for such a luxurious place is quite bare bones and basic. 

10 York Street TorontoThere's plenty of room throughout the suite with over 3,000-square-feet of living space. Within that, there are four bedrooms and five bathrooms. 

10 York Street TorontoThe master bedroom is complete with a double walk-in closet and a gorgeous en suite bathroom. 

10 York Street TorontoThe en suite has one of the best bathtub lookouts ever.  

10 York Street TorontoAs for outdoor space, there's a balcony off the living room and residents also get access to the Shore Club Sun Deck — which is a big outdoor terrace with a swimming pool.10 York Street Toronto

Specs
  • Address: #PH10 – 10 York Street 
  • Price: $7,980,000
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Parking: 3
  • Walk Score: 96    
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $2,016.50 monthly
  • Brokerage: HomeArt Realty Services Inc. 
  • Listing ID: C462955310 York Street Toronto
Good For

Enjoying the view. 

10 York Street TorontoMove On If

You don't want to hear the sounds of the Gardiner. While you're high up, sound still carries. 10 York Street Toronto

Lead photo by

realestateservice.net

