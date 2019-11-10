Condo of the week: 10 York Street
Oh my days. The view in this penthouse suite is SPECTACULAR! This condo has sweeping views of the city and the lake and it is positively breathtaking.
The condo is mostly floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the space with natural light.
The open concept layout creates an airy space and the minimalist design ensures the view is the focal point.
A possible deal breaker to this suite is the kitchen, which, for such a luxurious place is quite bare bones and basic.
There's plenty of room throughout the suite with over 3,000-square-feet of living space. Within that, there are four bedrooms and five bathrooms.
The master bedroom is complete with a double walk-in closet and a gorgeous en suite bathroom.
The en suite has one of the best bathtub lookouts ever.
As for outdoor space, there's a balcony off the living room and residents also get access to the Shore Club Sun Deck — which is a big outdoor terrace with a swimming pool.
Enjoying the view.
You don't want to hear the sounds of the Gardiner. While you're high up, sound still carries.
Join the conversation Load comments