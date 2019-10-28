Real Estate
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
affordable housing toronto

Toronto is about to get some nice looking affordable housing next to a park

The fact that Toronto is in serious need of new affordable housing is known to many, which is why today's announcement of a new revitalization project is welcome news. 

The City of Toronto, Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) and Context Development announced today that a new project to revitalize two properties on Queen St. East will be going forward. 

The major revitalization of TCHC's Don Summerville Apartments at 1555 and 1575 Queen St. East will replace the 120 rent-geared-to-income TCHC units currently on site.

It will also see the creation of 100 new affordable rental apartments (with rents set at no more than 80 per cent of the Toronto's average market rent), 180 rental apartments at market rates, and 350 condominiums.

This means the total number of housing units on the existing property will increase from 120 to 750.

According to Toronto Community Housing, 50 of the affordable rental units will be operated by a non-profit or TCHC, and 50 will be privately owned. 

The plan has officially been approved by the TCHC Board and City Council, so the next step is a neighbourhood consultation process and city planning approvals.

"This revitalization is about more than just bricks and mortar, it’s about creating a new community, where renters and TCHC tenants and condo owners live side by side," Tory tweeted about the project.

"Above all else, this project is about addressing the many levels of housing affordability needs in this city."

Once the consultation and planning stage is completed, Tory said they hope to see shovels in the ground as early as next year and completion at some point in 2023. 

Photo by Toronto Community Housing

