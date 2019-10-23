Rental of the week: somewhere near Yonge and Eglinton

This entire apartment reminds me of doctor office waiting rooms, complete with the uncomfortable furniture, decorative bouquets that are covered in dust, and odd but indisputably ugly wall art.

The worst part is that you can't change the clinical decor because this place is furnished.

And while the listing describes this place as a "beautiful fully furnished basement apartment," I would describe it as mediocre at best.

It would be an alright basement apartment if it was half the price, but as it stands you're paying $1,600 a month plus utilities and parking. That's for a single bed and furniture that looks like it was pulled off the street.

And for the record, I'm not saying there's anything wrong with curb-side furniture. In fact, a large chunk of my apartment is thanks to rich students being too lazy to move their IKEA furniture every year.

My issue is charging that amount of rent and advertising something as better than it is. I'm pretty sure there are rules against false advertising...

And while we're at it, if you're going to charge $1,600 a month for a sad basement apartment, the least you can do is throw in utilities and parking.

And yet this landlord is hell bent on squeezing every penny out of their tenant, charging $200 a month for utilities and internet and $50 a month for parking.

Also, if you're over six-feet tall, forget walking without crouching or hunching in this apartment. The listing says the ceilings are only six-feet high, so enjoy the added back ache or headache from accidentally smacking your skull off the door frames.

Specs

Address: “Lytton Park, close to Lawrence Park, Yonge and Eglinton”

Type: Basement

Rent: $1,600/ month

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: $200 / month

Air conditioning? Apparently

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: $50 / month

Laundry? On Site

Outdoor space? No

Pet friendly? No

Good For

Being gouged in a similar fashion to how Americans are gouged for basic health care.

Move On If

You don't mind eating hospital food. I'm sure if you smack your head hard enough on the door frame you can claim a concussion.