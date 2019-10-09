Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
queen and bathurst rental

Rental of the week: somewhere around Queen and Bathurst

Your rental might be terrible, there's no doubt about that. For example: for the past week I've watched debris come flying out the window upstairs into a dumpster next to my office while the sounds of Nickelback have played on repeat on a poorly tuned radio at deafening levels. But, at least you don't have to live in a windowless basement apartment. 

queen and bathurst streetThat's exactly what your living situation would be if you moved here. 

queen and bathurst streetThis two-bedroom makes all the joy leave my body like a heavy sigh. 

queen and bathurst streetThe low ceilings, yellow lighting, exposed pipes and the weird crawl space with exposed insulation create an atmosphere that screams "destitute." 

The only thing that would make this place even remotely viable to live in is the central location. Although, that corner is a bit undesirable, due to the injection site and the West Neighbourhood House... 

queen and bathurst streetSo, is this what the Toronto rental market has come to? Is this really what people have to deal with?

The listing also says there's no TV or Internet. Now, I assume that means they don't pay for it, but then again, landlords in Toronto are the worst and if they actually mean you can't have it, then what the heck?

queen and bathurst streetAnd if you're over six-feet, forget shower privileges. The listing says you won't be able to fit in the shower. 

How much do RVs cost again? They at least come with windows and a shower that an average-height person can fit in. queen and bathurst street

Specs
  • Address: Queen St. W and Bathurst St.
  • Type: Basement apartment 
  • Rent: $1,400/ month
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: Yes
  • Air conditioning? No 
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: No
  • Laundry? No
  • Outdoor space? No
  • Pet friendly? Noqueen and bathurst street
Good For

Wondering if living downtown Toronto is really all it's cracked up to be. 

Move On If

You’re over 6-feet tall.

