Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Cabbagetown Airbnb Toronto

Airbnb of the week: This is what you can get for $340 a night in Toronto

I wish I could live in this place, but I would settle for staying here for a week or two. Cabbagetown Airbnb Toronto

This place is gorgeous with lots of natural light, and is so well decorated. 

Cabbagetown Airbnb TorontoThe decor is a mix between, vintage, antique and modern that somehow work seamlessly together. 

Cabbagetown Airbnb TorontoThis place has three bedrooms and can sleep up to six guests. 

Cabbagetown Airbnb TorontoThe Cabbagetown home would be perfect for the summer or catching the ends of patio season in the fall, as it has not one, not two, but four patios! 

Cabbagetown Airbnb TorontoAccording to the posting, the home comes with tons of perks, like a SmartTV, heated floors in the bathroom, and a full kitchen. Cabbagetown Airbnb Toronto

Specs
  • Neighbourhood: Cabbagetown
  • Price: $340 /night 
  • Guests: 6
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Beds: 4
  • Bathrooms: 2.5
  • Perks: 4 patios, smartTV, full kitchenCabbagetown Airbnb Toronto
Good for

Art lovers. This home is filled with unique artwork that pops against the all-white interior.  Cabbagetown Airbnb Toronto

Move on if

You’re not cool with climbing three flights of stairs.Cabbagetown Airbnb Toronto

Lead photo by

Airbnb

