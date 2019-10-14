Airbnb of the week: This is what you can get for $340 a night in Toronto

I wish I could live in this place, but I would settle for staying here for a week or two.

This place is gorgeous with lots of natural light, and is so well decorated.

The decor is a mix between, vintage, antique and modern that somehow work seamlessly together.

This place has three bedrooms and can sleep up to six guests.

The Cabbagetown home would be perfect for the summer or catching the ends of patio season in the fall, as it has not one, not two, but four patios!

According to the posting, the home comes with tons of perks, like a SmartTV, heated floors in the bathroom, and a full kitchen.

Specs

Neighbourhood: Cabbagetown

Price: $340 /night

Guests: 6

Bedrooms: 3

Beds: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Perks: 4 patios, smartTV, full kitchen

Good for

Art lovers. This home is filled with unique artwork that pops against the all-white interior.

Move on if

You’re not cool with climbing three flights of stairs.