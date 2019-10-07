Toronto Airbnb of the week: Victorian gem in Lytton Park

This 1800's Victorian mansion has been completely restored to its former glory, according to the Airbnb write up. The house is a total trip. From the antique wallpaper to the hand-painted cornices and stained glass windows, you'll feel just like you've stepped back in time.

My favourite room is the kitchen with the antique stove, turquoise cupboards and the tin ceiling.

There are three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The en suite bathroom in the master suite is beyond gorgeous with the clawfoot tub and antique vanity.

And while summer seems to be officially over this place does come with a pool but for colder months there's a bar to amuse you.

Specs

Neighbourhood: Lytton Park

Price: $500 /night

Guests: 5

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4

Minimum stay: 1 month

Perks: Pool

Good for

Feeling like a character in a Charlotte Bronte or Charles Dickens novel.

Move on if

Wifi is life. The house doesn't have Internet and a month without Internet is a long time.