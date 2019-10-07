Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
airbnb lytton park

Toronto Airbnb of the week: Victorian gem in Lytton Park

This 1800's Victorian mansion has been completely restored to its former glory, according to the Airbnb write upairbnb lytton parkThe house is a total trip. From the antique wallpaper to the hand-painted cornices and stained glass windows, you'll feel just like you've stepped back in time.

airbnb lytton parkMy favourite room is the kitchen with the antique stove, turquoise cupboards and the tin ceiling. 

airbnb lytton parkThere are three bedrooms and four bathrooms. 

airbnb lytton parkThe en suite bathroom in the master suite is beyond gorgeous with the clawfoot tub and antique vanity. 

airbnb lytton parkAnd while summer seems to be officially over this place does come with a pool but for colder months there's a bar to amuse you. airbnb lytton park

Specs
  • Neighbourhood: Lytton Park
  • Price: $500 /night 
  • Guests: 5
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Minimum stay: 1 month
  • Perks: Pool airbnb lytton park
Good for

Feeling like a character in a Charlotte Bronte or Charles Dickens novel. 

Move on if

Wifi is life. The house doesn't have Internet and a month without Internet is a long time. airbnb lytton park

Lead photo by

Airbnb

