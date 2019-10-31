Condo of the week: 77 Charles Street West

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
77 charles street west toronto

This penthouse is the definition of luxury, and it's not just that $10-million price tag.

The building was designed by the famous Yann Weymouth, who also designed the Salvador Dali museum and the entrance to the Louvre. 

This unit is over 3,000-square-feet with wall-to-wall expansive windows. 

The living, dining room and kitchen are all open concept and seem to be designed with entertaining in mind.

Especially since there's a swanky wet bar. 

The kitchen is sleek and minimalist.

For the steep price tag, this place shockingly only has two bedrooms. 

That being said, the master bedroom is more of a master suite. 

The office and media room are off the master bedroom. 

And there's two sets of walk-in closets and en suite bathrooms. 

The second bedroom comes complete with a walk-through closet and a four-piece en suite bathroom. 

As for outdoor space, there's three balconies and a terrace, so you can take in the city views.  

Specs
  • Address: #PH1 – 77 Charles St. W
  • Price: $10,000,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 4
  • Walk Score: 99    
  • Transit Score: 97
  • Maintenance Fees: $5,785.69 monthly
  • Brokerage: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.  
  • Listing ID: C4610302
Good For

That high-end lifestyle. The location and the building offer residents the most opulent of living experiences.

Move On If

You want more bang for your buck.

Lead photo by

VR Listing

