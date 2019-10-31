Condo of the week: 77 Charles Street West
This penthouse is the definition of luxury, and it's not just that $10-million price tag.
The building was designed by the famous Yann Weymouth, who also designed the Salvador Dali museum and the entrance to the Louvre.
This unit is over 3,000-square-feet with wall-to-wall expansive windows.
The living, dining room and kitchen are all open concept and seem to be designed with entertaining in mind.
Especially since there's a swanky wet bar.
The kitchen is sleek and minimalist.
For the steep price tag, this place shockingly only has two bedrooms.
That being said, the master bedroom is more of a master suite.
The office and media room are off the master bedroom.
And there's two sets of walk-in closets and en suite bathrooms.
The second bedroom comes complete with a walk-through closet and a four-piece en suite bathroom.
As for outdoor space, there's three balconies and a terrace, so you can take in the city views.
That high-end lifestyle. The location and the building offer residents the most opulent of living experiences.
You want more bang for your buck.
