Condo of the week: 77 Charles Street West

This penthouse is the definition of luxury, and it's not just that $10-million price tag.

The building was designed by the famous Yann Weymouth, who also designed the Salvador Dali museum and the entrance to the Louvre.

This unit is over 3,000-square-feet with wall-to-wall expansive windows.

The living, dining room and kitchen are all open concept and seem to be designed with entertaining in mind.

Especially since there's a swanky wet bar.

The kitchen is sleek and minimalist.

For the steep price tag, this place shockingly only has two bedrooms.

That being said, the master bedroom is more of a master suite.

The office and media room are off the master bedroom.

And there's two sets of walk-in closets and en suite bathrooms.

The second bedroom comes complete with a walk-through closet and a four-piece en suite bathroom.

As for outdoor space, there's three balconies and a terrace, so you can take in the city views.

Specs

Address: #PH1 – 77 Charles St. W

Price: $10,000,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 4

Walk Score: 99

Transit Score: 97

Maintenance Fees: $5,785.69 monthly

Brokerage: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Listing ID: C4610302

Good For

That high-end lifestyle. The location and the building offer residents the most opulent of living experiences.

Move On If

You want more bang for your buck.