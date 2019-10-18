Sold! Toronto beach home goes for $200K over asking

From the outside, this house looks so suburban. With a boring beige exterior you'd never know inside is a wonderfully modern and beautifully designed home.

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom house is truly one of a kind. Having views of the Neville Park Ravine and the lake doesn't hurt either.

The home spans three storeys, plus a basement that has a living room and games room.

On the main level is your family room, dining room, home office and kitchen.

I love how the kitchen has dark cabinetry that contrasts with the light marble countertops. It creates a stunning look.

The kitchen and family room are open concept, making it an ideal space for entertaining.

The bedrooms are large and bright, thanks to the big windows.

The master suite is the entire third floor.

It also has a lovely spa-like en suite bathroom.

As for outdoor space, it's pretty spectacular. Built into the side of a cliff, there's lots of patio space and an infinity pool, perfect for summer pool parties.

The Essentials

Address: 35 Bracken Ave.

Type: House

Bedrooms: 5 + 1

Bathrooms: 6

Size: 50 x 130 feet

Realtor: Royal LePage Estate Realty

Hit the market at: $2,990,000

Sold for: $3,200,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It's a huge and gorgeous house on an idyllic property.

Was it worth it?

Absolutely. It's been upgraded and modernized. Plus, who can complain about having a home with a view?