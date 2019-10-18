Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
35 bracken avenue toronto

Sold! Toronto beach home goes for $200K over asking

From the outside, this house looks so suburban. With a boring beige exterior you'd never know inside is a wonderfully modern and beautifully designed home. 35 bracken avenue toronto

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom house is truly one of a kind. Having views of the Neville Park Ravine and the lake doesn't hurt either. 

35 bracken avenue torontoThe home spans three storeys, plus a basement that has a living room and games room. 

35 bracken avenue torontoOn the main level is your family room, dining room, home office and kitchen. 

35 bracken avenue torontoI love how the kitchen has dark cabinetry that contrasts with the light marble countertops. It creates a stunning look. 

35 bracken avenue torontoThe kitchen and family room are open concept, making it an ideal space for entertaining. 

35 bracken avenue torontoThe bedrooms are large and bright, thanks to the big windows. 

35 bracken avenue torontoThe master suite is the entire third floor.

35 bracken avenue torontoIt also has a lovely spa-like en suite bathroom. 

35 bracken avenue torontoAs for outdoor space, it's pretty spectacular. Built into the side of a cliff, there's lots of patio space and an infinity pool, perfect for summer pool parties.  35 bracken avenue toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 35 Bracken Ave. 
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 5 + 1 
  • Bathrooms: 6
  • Size: 50 x 130 feet
  • Realtor: Royal LePage Estate Realty
  • Hit the market at: $2,990,000
  • Sold for: $3,200,00035 bracken avenue toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It's a huge and gorgeous house on an idyllic property. 35 bracken avenue toronto

Was it worth it?

Absolutely. It's been upgraded and modernized. Plus, who can complain about having a home with a view?35 bracken avenue toronto

Cool House

