House of the week: 23 Glengrove Avenue West

This stately home is filled with light, character and gorgeous architectural details.

The home has been thoughtfully restored and upgraded. There is also a two-storey coach house on the property, which recently underwent a massive renovation. On the main floor is the living room, family room, dining room, kitchen and a games room. The rooms are unique with details like stained glass windows, and airy thanks to the 11-foot high ceilings.

The kitchen and dining room are open concept so the entire space is massive and bright with a huge wall of floor-to-ceiling windows.

The detailing on the fireplace is gorgeous as well!

The kitchen is funky with the black cabinetry. It makes the objects inside the cabinets look like they're lit from within.

The home has five bedrooms, one of which is in the turret.

The master bedroom is on the second level and has three-piece en suite, as well as a walk-out rooftop patio space.

The back garden is secluded and private with lots of greenery.

Across the backyard is the two-storey coach house. It could be used as a guest house, a studio, a home office, or whatever else your heart can desire.

Specs

Address: 23 Glengrove Ave W

Price: $6,680,000

Land Size: 60.5 x 165 feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 5

Walk Score: 82

Transit Score: 73

Listing agent: Eileen Farrow

Listing ID: C4611465

Good For

Anyone who works from home. The coach house at the back offers the perfect oasis for whatever you do.

Move On If

You want more conventionally-shaped rooms. While character is great and all, sometimes you don’t want to have to get custom furniture for everything.