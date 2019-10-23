Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 52 minutes ago
23 glengrove ave w toronto

House of the week: 23 Glengrove Avenue West

This stately home is filled with light, character and gorgeous architectural details. 23 glengrove ave w toronto

The home has been thoughtfully restored and upgraded. There is also a two-storey coach house on the property, which recently underwent a massive renovation. 23 glengrove ave w torontoOn the main floor is the living room, family room, dining room, kitchen and a games room. The rooms are unique with details like stained glass windows, and airy thanks to the 11-foot high ceilings. 

23 glengrove ave w torontoThe kitchen and dining room are open concept so the entire space is massive and bright with a huge wall of floor-to-ceiling windows.

23 glengrove ave w torontoThe detailing on the fireplace is gorgeous as well!

23 glengrove ave w torontoThe kitchen is funky with the black cabinetry. It makes the objects inside the cabinets look like they're lit from within. 

23 glengrove ave w torontoThe home has five bedrooms, one of which is in the turret. 

23 glengrove ave w torontoThe master bedroom is on the second level and has three-piece en suite, as well as a walk-out rooftop patio space. 

23 glengrove ave w torontoThe back garden is secluded and private with lots of greenery. 

23 glengrove ave w torontoAcross the backyard is the two-storey coach house. It could be used as a guest house, a studio, a home office, or whatever else your heart can desire. 

Specs 
  • Address: 23 Glengrove Ave W
  • Price: $6,680,000
  • Land Size: 60.5 x 165 feet
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Parking: 5
  • Walk Score: 82
  • Transit Score: 73
  • Listing agent: Eileen Farrow
  • Listing ID: C461146523 glengrove ave w toronto
Good For

Anyone who works from home. The coach house at the back offers the perfect oasis for whatever you do.  23 glengrove ave w toronto

Move On If

You want more conventionally-shaped rooms. While character is great and all, sometimes you don’t want to have to get custom furniture for everything. 23 glengrove ave w toronto

Lead photo by

Chestnut Park Real Estate 

