Real Estate
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto garage

Someone is selling this tiny garage in Toronto for $600K

Real Estate
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you were hoping to be able to afford a decent-sized house in Toronto anytime soon, unless you've got millions stashed away, you're probably out of luck because a literal garage is selling for almost $600,000.

Yes, you read that right. A garage near The Danforth on a 20-by-100-foot lot is currently up for sale for $599,000.

The property is described as a "Rare Opportunity For Someone Looking To Build In Desirable Danforth Village. 20 Ft. X 100 Ft. Lot With Parking. Excellent Location Close To Subway, Schools, Shops, Restaurants. Not To Be Missed," on the online listing

garage 600k

The back of the garage. Image courtesy of REW

The garage has been up for sale online for about four days now, and real estate broker Nima Khadem told CBC News it's a "really interesting" property. 

He said because properties in Toronto have gotten so expensive, it actually puts lots like this in high demand. 

garage 600k

The backyard of the property. Image courtesy of REW

Khadem said the garage was once part of a larger lot, but was separated years ago. The owner of the original house as well as the garage has since passed away, and now the lot is being sold by their estate. 

He said there would be room for a 1,500 to 2,000 square feet two-storey house on the lot once the garage is demolished, and he also told CBC he thinks the asking price is totally reasonable. 

garage 600k

The left side of the property. Image courtesy of REW

According to a recent report by Zoocasa, the average price for a home in Toronto is $832,703, so $600K for a garage might (sadly) not be so ridiculous after all. 

Lead photo by

REW

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Someone is selling this tiny garage in Toronto for $600K

Sold! Toronto home goes for almost a million under asking

Home sales are climbing back up across Toronto

Condo of the week: 30 Nelson Street

Rental of the week: 126 Beresford Avenue

House of the week: 134 Sandringham Drive

Toronto landlord accused of faking a girlfriend to evict tenants

Sold! Toronto home goes for $250K under asking