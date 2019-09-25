Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
eglinton and falmouth avenue toronto

Rental of the week: somewhere around Eglinton Ave. and Falmouth Ave.

Some landlords are on weird power trips. A few months back, we featured a place where you couldn't cook meat, which I thought was a bit much. But I guess if the smell of BBQ makes you gag, then whatever. eglinton and falmouth avenue torontoThis landlord, however, is on a totally different level. In the listing, it outlines the rules, including the standard "no smoking" and "no pets." But it adds "no alcohol."eglinton and falmouth avenue torontoSeriously, how are you supposed to deal with living in this hovel if you can't drink your way through it? 

Also, just so we're clear, a landlord can't legally enforce an alcohol ban. That's not something they have the power to do. 

eglinton and falmouth avenue torontoAnyway, the place is pretty abysmal, even if you were allowed to drink alcohol in it. Namely, it's cramped, dark and the bed requires a step ladder to get into. 

eglinton and falmouth avenue torontoI'm really curious as to just how many mattresses are on the bed. My guess is at least three.  

eglinton and falmouth avenue torontoAlso, now I really want to see if I could tell if there's a pea in between the mattresses. I've always felt like I might have some royal blood in me, somewhere in my lineage. 

But, with all that being said, rent is only $800 a month, so... dry year in 2020?eglinton and falmouth avenue toronto

Specs
  • Address: Eglinton Ave. & Falmouth Ave. 
  • Type: Dingy Princess and the Pea Palace
  • Rent: $800 / month
  • Furnished? No info
  • Utilities: Yes (water, gas, electricity and internet)
  • Air conditioning? No 
  • Bedrooms: 0
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: No
  • Laundry? One load a week
  • Outdoor space? No
  • Pet friendly? No eglinton and falmouth avenue toronto
Good For

Teetotalers who like to Superman-vault into bed.

Move On If

You enjoy a glass of wine or a beer at the end of your day and you’d rather not have to take a run up to get into bed at night.  eglinton and falmouth avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Craigslist

