Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
935 royal york road toronto

Condo of the week: 935 Royal York Road

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you're looking for a stunning condo, but don't really want to deal with the hustle and bustle of downtown, this might be the place for you. 

935 royal york road torontoThis penthouse suite is located in the tamer Etobicoke. But still has all the style of downtown living. 

935 royal york road torontoThe open concept living and dining rooms are bright and airy, thanks to the large wall of windows. 

935 royal york road torontoThe kitchen is pretty typical, but it does come with a nice wine fridge.

935 royal york road torontoThere are two bedrooms, plus a very cute little office if you like to work from home. 

935 royal york road torontoThe rooms aren't the largest, but they're bright and each have their own en suite.

935 royal york road torontoThe master en suite has a deep soaker tub, but the shower looks like it could use a good scrubbing (or an update altogether). 

935 royal york road torontoBut the best part of this entire place is the large terrace overlooking the city. It's the perfect place for a rooftop garden or summer BBQ. 935 royal york road toronto

Specs
  • Address: #PH603 – 935 Royal York Road
  • Price: $1,268,800
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 73    
  • Transit Score: 90
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,532.32 monthly
  • Brokerage: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
  • Listing ID: W4578815935 royal york road toronto
Good For

Long walks in the park. You're close to at least three huge parks with lots of walking trails, including High Park, King's Mill Park, all the Humber River paths and Tom Riley park. 935 royal york road toronto

Move On If

You want more nightlife. While it's definitely on the rise, Etobicoke is not the most 'happening' of suburbs. Trust me, I grew up there. 935 royal york road toronto

Lead photo by

Adobe Spark

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Condo of the week: 935 Royal York Road

Rental of the week: somewhere around Eglinton and Falmouth

House of the week: 42 Wimpole Drive

Sold! Unremarkable Toronto bungalow goes for $3.6 million

U of T's main campus is getting a makeover

Condo of the week: 409 Bloor Street East

This is the cheapest house you can buy in Toronto right now

Here are the Toronto neighbourhoods where house prices are rising fastest