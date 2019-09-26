Condo of the week: 935 Royal York Road

If you're looking for a stunning condo, but don't really want to deal with the hustle and bustle of downtown, this might be the place for you.

This penthouse suite is located in the tamer Etobicoke. But still has all the style of downtown living.

The open concept living and dining rooms are bright and airy, thanks to the large wall of windows.

The kitchen is pretty typical, but it does come with a nice wine fridge.

There are two bedrooms, plus a very cute little office if you like to work from home.

The rooms aren't the largest, but they're bright and each have their own en suite.

The master en suite has a deep soaker tub, but the shower looks like it could use a good scrubbing (or an update altogether).

But the best part of this entire place is the large terrace overlooking the city. It's the perfect place for a rooftop garden or summer BBQ.

Specs

Address: #PH603 – 935 Royal York Road

Price: $1,268,800

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 73

Transit Score: 90

Maintenance Fees: $1,532.32 monthly

Brokerage: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Listing ID: W4578815

Good For

Long walks in the park. You're close to at least three huge parks with lots of walking trails, including High Park, King's Mill Park, all the Humber River paths and Tom Riley park.

Move On If

You want more nightlife. While it's definitely on the rise, Etobicoke is not the most 'happening' of suburbs. Trust me, I grew up there.