House of the week: 83 Binscarth Road

This house has been nicknamed the "Pyramid House." It doesn't look like anything from Egypt but was rather designed by Studio Pyramid, which I'm guessing is how it got its name.

The home is stunning with high ceilings, lots of natural light and beautiful hardwood floors.

The rooms on the main floor flow seamlessly between each other. The open space creates a sense of airy-ness and the historic touches throughout the home add character.

The kitchen is chic with marble counters and top-of-the-line appliances.

The kitchen is open with the family room, which makes the space ideal for entertaining or keeping an eye on any kids.

There are six bedrooms upstairs and they are spacious and bright. Also, I know this is weird, but the child's bedroom has the most enviable wardrobe. Do they make those clothes in adult sizes?

The master bedroom is beautiful and romantic with double doors that walk-out to a balcony.

The en suite bathroom is very glamorous and the master suite also comes with a walk-in closet.

But apart from the dreamy interior, it's truly the backyard that steals the show. The in-ground pool, the outdoor eating area and the adorable cabana have captured my heart.

Specs

Address: 83 Binscarth Road

Price: $7,495,000

Land Size: 36 x 437 feet

Bedrooms: 6 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 3

Walk Score: 42

Transit Score: 83

Listing agent: James Warren and Christopher Killam/Chestnut Park

Listing ID: C4562872

Good For

Enjoying the remaining summer nights. This backyard is so idyllic that you'll want to spend every last night where it's above freezing out here. Plus it backs onto a ravine, so it's very private.

Move On If

Your budget doesn't accommodate for the the $7.5-million price tag or the almost $30,000 in property tax.