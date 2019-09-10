Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
House of the week: 83 Binscarth Road

House of the week: 83 Binscarth Road

This house has been nicknamed the "Pyramid House." It doesn't look like anything from Egypt but was rather designed by Studio Pyramid, which I'm guessing is how it got its name.

The home is stunning with high ceilings, lots of natural light and beautiful hardwood floors. 

The rooms on the main floor flow seamlessly between each other. The open space creates a sense of airy-ness and the historic touches throughout the home add character.  

83 binscarth road torontoThe kitchen is chic with marble counters and top-of-the-line appliances. 

83 binscarth road torontoThe kitchen is open with the family room, which makes the space ideal for entertaining or keeping an eye on any kids.

83 binscarth road torontoThere are six bedrooms upstairs and they are spacious and bright. Also, I know this is weird, but the child's bedroom has the most enviable wardrobe. Do they make those clothes in adult sizes?

83 binscarth road torontoThe master bedroom is beautiful and romantic with double doors that walk-out to a balcony. 

83 binscarth road torontoThe en suite bathroom is very glamorous and the master suite also comes with a walk-in closet.

But apart from the dreamy interior, it's truly the backyard that steals the show. The in-ground pool, the outdoor eating area and the adorable cabana have captured my heart.

Specs 
Good For

Enjoying the remaining summer nights. This backyard is so idyllic that you'll want to spend every last night where it's above freezing out here. Plus it backs onto a ravine, so it's very private.

 Move On If

Your budget doesn't accommodate for the the $7.5-million price tag or the almost $30,000 in property tax. 

Lead photo by

Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

