House of the week: 75 Highland Crescent

Architecturally, this house is stunning. The grand two-storey rotunda is breathtaking and very unique.

The home is nothing short of show-stopping, and for almost $12 million, it should be.

The interiors are modern, spacious and bright. The rooms are filled with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and skylights.

While there are only four official bedrooms, it's not like this house is short on space, with over 7,000-square-feet of room.

The bedrooms — except one — are all massive, as is typical in these types of mansions.

The master bedroom is complete with a walk-out balcony, fireplace, six-piece en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet.

The weirdest room is the fourth bedroom, which is almost perfectly circular in shape and just has a skylight that acts almost like a spotlight for the bed. It's very small and can't fit much in the way of furniture.

And fear not — this house comes with loads of bells and whistles.

In the basement there's a rec room, wine cellar and a "golf range." The garage even has a hydraulic lift. This house is fancy as all heck. It just doesn't have a pool...

The backyard, which looks onto Rosedale golf club, is sprawling and extremely private. There's also definitely room for an inground pool if you wanted one.

Specs

Address: 75 Highland Cres.

Price: $11,800,000

Land Size: 94.93 x 389 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 7

Parking: 9

Walk Score: 17

Transit Score: 74

Listing agent: Elise Kalles

Listing ID: C4573175

Good For

Golf fanatics. Your backyard is the Rosedale golf club and you can fit a golf simulator in the basement, which means you can practice your swing all year round.

Move On If

Hockey is more your thing, or maybe swimming.