Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
75 Highland Crescent

House of the week: 75 Highland Crescent

Architecturally, this house is stunning. The grand two-storey rotunda is breathtaking and very unique.

The home is nothing short of show-stopping, and for almost $12 million, it should be. 

The interiors are modern, spacious and bright. The rooms are filled with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and skylights. 

While there are only four official bedrooms, it's not like this house is short on space, with over 7,000-square-feet of room. 

The bedrooms — except one — are all massive, as is typical in these types of mansions.

The master bedroom is complete with a walk-out balcony, fireplace, six-piece en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet.  

The weirdest room is the fourth bedroom, which is almost perfectly circular in shape and just has a skylight that acts almost like a spotlight for the bed. It's very small and can't fit much in the way of furniture.

And fear not — this house comes with loads of bells and whistles. 

In the basement there's a rec room, wine cellar and a "golf range." The garage even has a hydraulic lift. This house is fancy as all heck. It just doesn't have a pool... 

The backyard, which looks onto Rosedale golf club, is sprawling and extremely private. There's also definitely room for an inground pool if you wanted one.

Specs 
  • Address: 75 Highland Cres.
  • Price: $11,800,000
  • Land Size: 94.93 x 389 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 7
  • Parking: 9
  • Walk Score: 17
  • Transit Score:  74
  • Listing agent: Elise Kalles
  • Listing ID: C4573175
Good For

Golf fanatics. Your backyard is the Rosedale golf club and you can fit a golf simulator in the basement, which means you can practice your swing all year round.

Move On If

Hockey is more your thing, or maybe swimming. 

Lead photo by

VR Listing

