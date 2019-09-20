Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
413 The Kingsway Toronto

Sold! Unremarkable Toronto bungalow goes for $3.6 million

This house is aesthetically unremarkable from the outside. Actually, if I'm honest, it's not great. It hasn't been maintained at all. Just by looking at the pictures of the back porch alone you can tell this house is ready to be torn down.  

413 The Kingsway TorontoAnd the house was sold "as is." So you can guarantee that whoever bought this property didn't buy it for the brick and mortar. 

413 The Kingsway TorontoBut, what is remarkable is the property. The lot is huge with 300-feet of space backing onto St. George golf course. The potential is infinite and there is lots of privacy. 

413 The Kingsway TorontoPlus, the home is situated in a good neighbourhood with great schools and lots of green space. 413 The Kingsway Toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 413 The Kingsway
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 3 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Size: 75 x 306.75 feet
  • Realtor: Re/Max Professionals Inc.  
  • Hit the market at: $3,488,000
  • Sold for: $3,550,000413 The Kingsway Toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

While the house is arguably ready to be torn down, the property is spectacular. For anyone who's always wanted to build their dream home, this property would be the perfect opportunity.413 The Kingsway Toronto

 Was it worth it?

Location-wise, yes. It just sucks you need to spend a ton more to renovate, just to have a place to actually live. 413 The Kingsway Toronto

Lead photo by

Bizz Image

