Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 34 minutes ago
409 bloor street e toronto

Condo of the week: 409 Bloor Street East

House plants are the new house pets thanks to people like Hilton Carter and companies like Jungalow. So, when I saw this place had a full blown rooftop conservatory, I was drooling. 

409 bloor street e torontoBut, apart from this place being a plant parent's dream, it's really a gorgeous condo. 

409 bloor street e torontoThe two-level condo has an open concept main floor with huge windows that let in a ton of natural light. The industrial spiral staircase at the centre is beautiful and a nice architectural element. 

409 bloor street e torontoThe kitchen is chic with lots of space for entertaining. 

409 bloor street e torontoThere are three bedrooms and five bathrooms throughout the unit. 

409 bloor street e torontoThe master bedroom is spacious and the master en suite does seem a bit dated, but the essentials are there. 

409 bloor street e torontoFinally, there's also plenty of outdoor space with 700-square-feet of private terrace that overlooks the Rosedale ravine. 409 bloor street e toronto

Specs
  • Address: #PH1 – 409 Bloor St. E
  • Price: $5,900,000
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 95    
  • Transit Score: 90
  • Maintenance Fees: $5,271.54 monthly
  • Brokerage: Royal LePage J & D Division
  • Listing ID: C4571314409 bloor street e toronto
Good For

Crazy plant parents. That conservatory is to die for! 409 bloor street e toronto

Move On If

You don't want to live on Bloor Street. It's constantly under construction and is really busy all the time. Sure you're high up, so traffic noise might be slightly dulled, but it's still not ideal. 409 bloor street e toronto

Lead photo by

Spark Adobe

