Condo of the week: 409 Bloor Street East

House plants are the new house pets thanks to people like Hilton Carter and companies like Jungalow. So, when I saw this place had a full blown rooftop conservatory, I was drooling.

But, apart from this place being a plant parent's dream, it's really a gorgeous condo.

The two-level condo has an open concept main floor with huge windows that let in a ton of natural light. The industrial spiral staircase at the centre is beautiful and a nice architectural element.

The kitchen is chic with lots of space for entertaining.

There are three bedrooms and five bathrooms throughout the unit.

The master bedroom is spacious and the master en suite does seem a bit dated, but the essentials are there.

Finally, there's also plenty of outdoor space with 700-square-feet of private terrace that overlooks the Rosedale ravine.

Specs

Address: #PH1 – 409 Bloor St. E

Price: $5,900,000

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 95

Transit Score: 90

Maintenance Fees: $5,271.54 monthly

Brokerage: Royal LePage J & D Division

Listing ID: C4571314

Good For

Crazy plant parents. That conservatory is to die for!

Move On If

You don't want to live on Bloor Street. It's constantly under construction and is really busy all the time. Sure you're high up, so traffic noise might be slightly dulled, but it's still not ideal.