Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 38 minutes ago
327 markham street toronto

Rental of the week: 327 Markham Street

Well, I can't say this place doesn't have a kitchen. It's almost all I can see. Forget the bathroom or rest of the place, this studio is 99 per cent kitchen cupboards. Look at them all! 

But, it's a good thing this place has 1,000 cupboards, because there's literally no other storage. There is no closet or even cubby under the stairs for you to put a suitcase or a coat. 

327 markham street torontoI always thought that thing about people storing their shoes in ovens à la Carrie Bradshaw was ridiculous, but in this apartment, that might be where you'd have to put them. 

327 markham street torontoAlso, while we're on the cupboards thing, why are the handles placed dead-centre? Did someone mess up? Is this an old design trend I missed? 

And is that masking tape holding them together at the bottom!? Wow... 

327 markham street torontoAnyway, apart from the excessive amount of kitchen cupboards with weird handles, the rest is pretty standard. There's a bathroom and enough space to put a couch and a double bed. 

The only thing it's missing is windows, or at least windows that let light in. The only window I could spot has been covered by a janky blind.  

But, my favourite thing about the apartment is the listing, which describes the unit as an "open concept kitchen, living and sleeping area." No kidding; like a studio could be anything else. 327 markham street toronto

Specs
  • Address: 327 Markham St.
  • Type: Kitchen cupboard showroom
  • Rent: $1,300 / month
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: Yes including WiFi
  • Air conditioning? No info
  • Bedrooms: 0
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: No info, but assume no
  • Laundry? No info…also assume no
  • Outdoor space? No
  • Pet friendly? No 
Good For

Finding new and inventive ways to use kitchen cupboards.327 markham street toronto

Move On If

You want to see daylight. 

Lead photo by

Zumper

