Rental of the week: 327 Markham Street
Well, I can't say this place doesn't have a kitchen. It's almost all I can see. Forget the bathroom or rest of the place, this studio is 99 per cent kitchen cupboards. Look at them all!
But, it's a good thing this place has 1,000 cupboards, because there's literally no other storage. There is no closet or even cubby under the stairs for you to put a suitcase or a coat.
I always thought that thing about people storing their shoes in ovens à la Carrie Bradshaw was ridiculous, but in this apartment, that might be where you'd have to put them.
Also, while we're on the cupboards thing, why are the handles placed dead-centre? Did someone mess up? Is this an old design trend I missed?
And is that masking tape holding them together at the bottom!? Wow...
Anyway, apart from the excessive amount of kitchen cupboards with weird handles, the rest is pretty standard. There's a bathroom and enough space to put a couch and a double bed.
The only thing it's missing is windows, or at least windows that let light in. The only window I could spot has been covered by a janky blind.
But, my favourite thing about the apartment is the listing, which describes the unit as an "open concept kitchen, living and sleeping area." No kidding; like a studio could be anything else.
Finding new and inventive ways to use kitchen cupboards.
You want to see daylight.
