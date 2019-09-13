Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
113 mildenhall road toronto

Sold! This is what an $11.6 million house looks like in Toronto

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This house is everything you'd expect a giant Bridle Path mansion to be. It's gigantic, opulent and gorgeous. 113 mildenhall road toronto

We covered this home the last time it sold back in 2017, and comparing the pictures from two years ago, it seems they haven't really changed much.

113 mildenhall road torontoEven the wallpaper in the library is the same. 

113 mildenhall road torontoThe home is still beautiful with the tall ceilings, expansive bedrooms and lots of light.

113 mildenhall road torontoIt also has every amenity money can buy, including an ice rink with the Maple Leafs logo dyed into the ice. 

113 mildenhall road torontoActually, if you look closely, the Maple Leafs logo is in a bunch of places throughout the house — from throw pillows to light fixtures. It makes you wonder which hockey player used to live here... 

113 mildenhall road torontoAnd while the inside of the home is as over-the-top as you'd imagine, it's the backyard that really gets me.

113 mildenhall road torontoThe rocky pool and the surrounding trees give it a cottage-feel, even though you're right in the middle of Toronto. 113 mildenhall road toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 311 Mildenhall Road
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 5 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 7
  • Size: 101.5 x 459.13 feet
  • Realtor:  Re/Max Premier Inc. Brokerage  
  • Hit the market at: $11,888,000
  • Sold for: $11,585,000113 mildenhall road toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

Do you even have to ask? It's a luxury home on an acre of land that backs onto a ravine. Plus, did you see that skating rink?113 mildenhall road toronto

Was it worth it?

It sold for under asking and for less than it sold for back in 2017. I'm not sure what that means exactly in terms of its worth, but maybe the mansion real estate market isn't as hot as it once was? Either way, I'm sure the buyer is pleased.  113 mildenhall road toronto

Lead photo by

HouseSigma

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Sold! This is what an $11.6 million house looks like in Toronto

Condo of the week: 311 Bay Street

Rental of the week: 327 Markham Street

House of the week: 83 Binscarth Road

Someone is selling this tiny garage in Toronto for $600K

Sold! Toronto home goes for almost a million under asking

Home sales are climbing back up across Toronto

Condo of the week: 30 Nelson Street