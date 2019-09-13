Sold! This is what an $11.6 million house looks like in Toronto

This house is everything you'd expect a giant Bridle Path mansion to be. It's gigantic, opulent and gorgeous.

We covered this home the last time it sold back in 2017, and comparing the pictures from two years ago, it seems they haven't really changed much.

Even the wallpaper in the library is the same.

The home is still beautiful with the tall ceilings, expansive bedrooms and lots of light.

It also has every amenity money can buy, including an ice rink with the Maple Leafs logo dyed into the ice.

Actually, if you look closely, the Maple Leafs logo is in a bunch of places throughout the house — from throw pillows to light fixtures. It makes you wonder which hockey player used to live here...

And while the inside of the home is as over-the-top as you'd imagine, it's the backyard that really gets me.

The rocky pool and the surrounding trees give it a cottage-feel, even though you're right in the middle of Toronto.

The Essentials

Address: 311 Mildenhall Road

Type: House

Bedrooms: 5 + 1

Bathrooms: 7

Size: 101.5 x 459.13 feet

Realtor: Re/Max Premier Inc. Brokerage

Hit the market at: $11,888,000

Sold for: $11,585,000

Why it sold for what it did?

Do you even have to ask? It's a luxury home on an acre of land that backs onto a ravine. Plus, did you see that skating rink?

Was it worth it?

It sold for under asking and for less than it sold for back in 2017. I'm not sure what that means exactly in terms of its worth, but maybe the mansion real estate market isn't as hot as it once was? Either way, I'm sure the buyer is pleased.