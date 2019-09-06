Sold! Toronto home goes for almost a million under asking
This home took just over a month to sell and it took a serious cut on the original asking price.
Listed at $6.9 million, it ended up selling for just over $5.9 million. And that's after they listed it earlier this year at $7.4 million.
While $5.9 million is still a lot of money for a house, it's still nowhere near what they wanted.
The home is a pretty standard wealthy-suburban-home. It has big main rooms, a "gourmet" kitchen and a huge family room.
There are seven bedrooms. Five upstairs and two in the basement, which could be used as a nanny suite or extra guest bedrooms.
The interior is a bit dated, circa early 2000s, but still nice.
The backyard has an inground pool and a cabana, which is great for the summer time.
The only distinguishing feature this home has is the coffered ceilings in the living room.
It's a gated seven-bedroom home in an affluent neighbourhood with a pool. It was always going to go for multi-millions, but the fact that it undersold the way it did might be due to the fact that it's just not special enough to be worth almost $7 million.
I still don't think it's worth almost $6 million. I'm of the mindset that if a house is going to cost that much, it better be architecturally significant or have something to warrant the price point. This house doesn't really have anything above and beyond.
Join the conversation Load comments