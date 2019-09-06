Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
301 Russell Hill Road Toronto

Sold! Toronto home goes for almost a million under asking

This home took just over a month to sell and it took a serious cut on the original asking price.

Listed at $6.9 million, it ended up selling for just over $5.9 million. And that's after they listed it earlier this year at $7.4 million. 301 Russell Hill Road Toronto

While $5.9 million is still a lot of money for a house, it's still nowhere near what they wanted.

301 Russell Hill Road TorontoThe home is a pretty standard wealthy-suburban-home. It has big main rooms, a "gourmet" kitchen and a huge family room. 

301 Russell Hill Road TorontoThere are seven bedrooms. Five upstairs and two in the basement, which could be used as a nanny suite or extra guest bedrooms. 

301 Russell Hill Road TorontoThe interior is a bit dated, circa early 2000s, but still nice. 

301 Russell Hill Road TorontoThe backyard has an inground pool and a cabana, which is great for the summer time. 

301 Russell Hill Road TorontoThe only distinguishing feature this home has is the coffered ceilings in the living room. 301 Russell Hill Road Toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 301 Russell Road
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 7
  • Bathrooms: 7
  • Size: 50 x 173 feet
  • Realtor:  Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.   
  • Hit the market at: $6,895,000
  • Sold for: $5,980,000301 Russell Hill Road Toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It's a gated seven-bedroom home in an affluent neighbourhood with a pool. It was always going to go for multi-millions, but the fact that it undersold the way it did might be due to the fact that it's just not special enough to be worth almost $7 million. 301 Russell Hill Road Toronto

Was it worth it?

I still don't think it's worth almost $6 million. I'm of the mindset that if a house is going to cost that much, it better be architecturally significant or have something to warrant the price point. This house doesn't really have anything above and beyond. 

Lead photo by

GTA Tours

