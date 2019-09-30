Real Estate
30 nelson street toronto

Condo of the week: 30 Nelson Street

Situated between King West and Queen West is this delightful townhouse on 30 Nelson Street. It's the perfect combination of both neighbourhoods: trendy and classy. 30 nelson street toronto

The townhouse went through extensive upgrades, about $45,000-worth, which is noticeable when you see how stunning it is. 

30 nelson street torontoThe open-concept main floor with tall ceilings and oversized windows creates a loft vibe. 

30 nelson street torontoThe kitchen is gorgeous and Scandiavian-esque with the light wood. 

30 nelson street torontoThere are three bedrooms, each with their own en suite bathroom. 

30 nelson street torontoOn the second floor, there's also a small den area which could be turned into a bedroom if desired. 

30 nelson street torontoFinally, there's a private terrace with a gas BBQ hookup, and you're in a fantastic area for everything from transit, to food, to entertainment. 30 nelson street toronto

Specs
  • Address: #TH28 – 30 Nelson Street 
  • Price: $2,075,000
  • Bedrooms: 3 + 1 
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 99    
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,177.26 monthly
  • Brokerage: Hazelton Real Estate Inc.
  • Listing ID: C456232530 nelson street toronto
Good For

Someone who hates decorating. This place comes with the option of being fully furnished, so if you dig the decor, it's ideal. 30 nelson street toronto

Move On If

You want everything to be on one level. This is a townhouse, so there are stairs and sometimes those suck.30 nelson street toronto

davidmrealty.ca

