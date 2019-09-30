Condo of the week: 30 Nelson Street
Situated between King West and Queen West is this delightful townhouse on 30 Nelson Street. It's the perfect combination of both neighbourhoods: trendy and classy.
The townhouse went through extensive upgrades, about $45,000-worth, which is noticeable when you see how stunning it is.
The open-concept main floor with tall ceilings and oversized windows creates a loft vibe.
The kitchen is gorgeous and Scandiavian-esque with the light wood.
There are three bedrooms, each with their own en suite bathroom.
On the second floor, there's also a small den area which could be turned into a bedroom if desired.
Finally, there's a private terrace with a gas BBQ hookup, and you're in a fantastic area for everything from transit, to food, to entertainment.
Someone who hates decorating. This place comes with the option of being fully furnished, so if you dig the decor, it's ideal.
You want everything to be on one level. This is a townhouse, so there are stairs and sometimes those suck.
