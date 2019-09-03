Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
134 sandringham drive toronto

House of the week: 134 Sandringham Drive

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Staging is a beautiful real estate trick. Sometimes it lets you imagine what a potential home could be if you had an unlimited budget and interior designer help. Other times, it lets your imagination run wild with how you could transform a place into your own. This house is the latter. While I don't like any of the interior design, if you look past it, you'll see what a gorgeous Tudor-style heritage home this is. There's tons of original period details and the house is full of character, light and just great bones. 

On the main floor are the principal rooms, which are, for the most part, well-proportioned and bright. 

The kitchen looks like it could use an update, not only for more modern appliances, but the whole room feels cramped and not the most functional of spaces.

The house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. 

The master bedroom has a really funky en suite with bright blue tiles and gold fixtures. It might be one of the only rooms in the house I would leave untouched. 

The other added bonus of this home is the sprawling property that comes with it. Additionally, the home backs onto a ravine, which is great for privacy.

Specs 
134 sandringham drive torontoGood For

People who love old heritage homes. Plus, with approval for an expansion on a heritage protected home, you aren't limited with the space given.

Move On If

You don't feel like doing a massive renovation. 

Lead photo by

Sotheby's International Realty

