Toronto parking lot pegged for fancy condo will now get affordable housing

Affordable housing will now be a top priority for federally-owned properties on waterfront land in downtown Toronto.

This push follows an ongoing debate about a parking lot in Queens Quay that was slated for condo development, but is now shifting toward including affordable housing.

Canada Lands Company, the federal corporation that is managing 200 Queens Quay West, was planning on knocking down the eight-story parking lot that currently resides on the property and building a 10-storey residential condo with 55-storey and 45-storey towers on top.

But after the corporation received pushback from city council, they announced a change in plans last night.

1/2 Over the last few days Toronto had an important conversation about affordable housing. Canada Lands is a proud partner with #CMHC in the National Housing Strategy. We’ve secured 1,700+ affordable housing units in our projects, incl. 176 units in Toronto and 580+ to come — CLC | SIC (@canadalands) July 31, 2019

"We have modified the instructions to bidders to acknowledge the necessity of affordable housing in any redevelopment plan approval," the corporation announced on Twitter yesterday.

Not only have these development plans changed, but they've been made an example for future projects.

Canada Lands, which is a partner in the National Housing Strategy, is acknowledging that affordable housing is a necessity for all federal projects, specifically in this city.

"Over the last few days Toronto had an important conversation about affordable housing," Canada Lands tweeted yesterday.

Councillor Joe Cressy received support from city council last week when he put forward a motion to change the terms of the development plans for this piece of land to include affordable housing.

No level of government should be selling off publicly owned land for residential uses without the inclusion of affordable housing.



"I look forward to working with the future owner to build a healthy community on the site," Cressy tweeted last night.

No details have been released on the quantity of units that will be dedicated to affordable housing, but after Cressy spearheaded this effort, there is no doubt he will work to ensure it is adequate.