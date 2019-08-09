Plans to redevelop the Rogers Centre in Toronto gain traction

There have been whispers for a while now over whether the Rogers Centre, dubbed one of the worst baseball fields in the world, will be redeveloped.

It's been pretty unclear whether or not real discussions are happening on the matter, but it now seems like some headway has been made.

#ComeTogether Seriously. @BlueJays move out or redevelop the Rogers Centre...please...for the fans #MLB Trucker hats?? How bout better field — Alex Sanchez (@senorsanchize) May 21, 2015

Toronto Mayor John Tory released a statement addressing his conflict-of-interest in the matter because of his role in the Rogers family trusts.

Tory declared he wouldn't be involved in any discussions around the future of the Rogers Centre because of the conflict, but the fact that he made that declaration indicates that discussions really are happening.

"I believe it's important that I publicly declare my interest in this matter extremely early to maintain public trust in our system," Tory said in a statement.

"I want to thank the Integrity Commissioner for her advice on this matter and assure the public that I have taken all the steps she advised to protect the Office of the Mayor from being drawn into the process around any discussions of possible future plans for Rogers Centre."

Toronto should move the Rogers Centre (Skydome) into Ontario Place. Build a tram to take you through each Toronto stadium and redevelop the area where Rogers Centre was. Build a park for the people, not more condos #Toronto #Skydome #RogersCentre — Garren H. (@GHamblin16) July 4, 2019

On top of that, according to City Hall Watcher, Toronto Blue Jays President Mark Shapiro has registered to lobby on “future plans for the Rogers Centre, the surrounding area, and City’s leasehold interest in the subject site.”

Shapiro met with Rogers Chairman Edward Rogers and other high- ranking personnel from the Rogers and Blue Jays organizations, as well as city councillor Joe Cressy, on July 10 to discuss the future of the stadium.

There are still no concrete details on what possible plans might entail, but it's clear something is in the works.