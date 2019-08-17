Real Estate
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
robarts library expansion

Robarts Library at U of T is getting a makeover

If you've walked by the University of Toronto's Robarts Library recently, you may have noticed some extreme construction going on.

It turns out Robarts is expanding, and the library will soon have an additional 1,200 study spots, increasing the total number to 6,000.

According to The Varsity, the expansion is called Robarts Common and it's a five-storey project to increase study space, provide wireless printing throughout the building and improve the overall aesthetic of the building. 

Once completed, Robarts Common will also have a wraparound glass facade, carrel desks, amphitheatre-style tiered seating and 32 meeting rooms.

It'll also provide more natural light, making the overall environment more inviting.

When the library was first designed in 1967, the original blueprints included a third structure that was never built, according to U of T

Now that's finally about to change, and the expansion will aim to improve the overall experience for those studying in the building.

The amount of daily visits at the library amounts to 18,000 at peak times according to the university, so it's a welcomed expansion. 

Construction on the project is expected to be completed by 2020. 

Lisa Power

