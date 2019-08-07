Rental of the week: somewhere on College Street

This place is so bad that whoever uploaded the photos thought they could Microsoft Paint over the worst bits, like a kid putting Wite-Out over a question on a test they don’t know how to answer.

It didn’t work then and it sure doesn’t work now! You can’t just Wite-Out the stuff that's not desirable.

But also they did a terrible job and really should have put Wite-Out over the entire place.

I don’t know what’s more bleak, the duct-tape exposed wire, the water damaged floor, the half-painted walls, the pathetic window coverings or the exposed pipes?

Oh wait, no. The bleakest part of this place is definitely the fact that it costs $1,450 a month.

Yeah, $1,450 a month and there’s already mould growing on the floor.

Also based on that, I question how often this place probably floods. From the water damage on the floor and where all the electrical outlets are placed — at least a foot or more from the baseboard — I can only conservatively estimate once a month.

Wouldn’t it be fun waking up once a month to a swimming pool?

I imagine it would look like the room that woman who lived with a dolphin lived in, minus the dolphin… Man, that was such a weird experiment. Seriously, just Google it.

The only part of the apartment that doesn’t look like a sketch show is the bathroom. Then again, it doesn’t even have all the light bulbs in the light fixture.

Specs

Address: College Street and “Brook” (assuming they mean Brock Avenue)

Type: Bachelor

Rent: $1,450/ month

Furnished? No

Utilities: Yes

Air conditioning? Doubtful

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: No

Laundry? No

Outdoor space? No

Pet friendly? No

Good For

Cultivating a healthy collection of black mould.

Move On If

You’re not going to pay $1,450 a month to get black mould poisoning, even if we do have free healthcare in this country.