Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
college street rental toronto

Rental of the week: somewhere on College Street

This place is so bad that whoever uploaded the photos thought they could Microsoft Paint over the worst bits, like a kid putting Wite-Out over a question on a test they don’t know how to answer. 

It didn’t work then and it sure doesn’t work now! You can’t just Wite-Out the stuff that's not desirable.

college street torontoBut also they did a terrible job and really should have put Wite-Out over the entire place. 

I don’t know what’s more bleak, the duct-tape exposed wire, the water damaged floor, the half-painted walls, the pathetic window coverings or the exposed pipes? 

Oh wait, no. The bleakest part of this place is definitely the fact that it costs $1,450 a month. 

Yeah, $1,450 a month and there’s already mould growing on the floor. 

college street torontoAlso based on that, I question how often this place probably floods. From the water damage on the floor and where all the electrical outlets are placed — at least a foot or more from the baseboard — I can only conservatively estimate once a month. 

Wouldn’t it be fun waking up once a month to a swimming pool? 

I imagine it would look like the room that woman who lived with a dolphin lived in, minus the dolphin… Man, that was such a weird experiment. Seriously, just Google it. 

college street torontoThe only part of the apartment that doesn’t look like a sketch show is the bathroom. Then again, it doesn’t even have all the light bulbs in the light fixture. 

Specs
  • Address: College Street and “Brook” (assuming they mean Brock Avenue)
  • Type: Bachelor
  • Rent: $1,450/ month
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: Yes  
  • Air conditioning? Doubtful
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: No
  • Laundry? No
  • Outdoor space? No
  • Pet friendly? No college street toronto
Good For

 Cultivating a healthy collection of black mould. 

Move On If

You’re not going to pay $1,450 a month to get black mould poisoning, even if we do have free healthcare in this country.

Lead photo by

Craigslist

