Real Estate
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
321 davenport toronto

Here's what the Toronto condo Margaret Atwood doesn't want will look like

Real Estate
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

New renderings have been revealed for a splashy, midtown Toronto condo development, the impending existence of which has long been disputed by some of the city's most powerful boldface names.

Alterra is once again moving forward in the process of constructing its 9-storey luxury residence building at 321 Davenport Road, according to Urban Toronto, after receiving zoning approval at the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) in March.

The firm recently submitted a new Site Plan Approval application to the City of Toronto, revealing with it a modified version of the development plan that once horrified such neighbours as Margaret Atwood and Galen Weston Jr.

321 davenport torontoThe new condo development at 321 Davenport would replace an existing two-storey commercial space. Image via City of Toronto submission.

Both the celebrated author and grocery store titan, who live near where the condo building will rise, sent letters in the summer of 2017 to City Councillor Joe Cressy expressing their disapproval of the project.

Weston Jr. and his wife said at the time that the proposed building would be "an invasion on our privacy," while Atwood's husband, Graeme Gibson, called it "a brutal and arrogant assault on a community that has been here since the 19th Century."

They didn't get their way, clearly: Realtors are already advertising units within the yet-to-be constructed condo building.

321 alterraThe controversial luxury residence complex was designed by architect Giannone Petricone. Image via City of Toronto submission.

The most recently-submitted plans show the development has grown, in fact, from eight stories to nine, and from 16 residences to 23.

If built as currently proposed, the Giannone Petricone Associates-designed building would still boast plenty of curves, but is set back from the road slightly more than what was originally planned.

Concerns about the development hurting trees on adjacent properties have been addressed, according to Urban Toronto, with plans for "compensatory trees."

Lead photo by

Alterra Group

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Here's what the Toronto condo Margaret Atwood doesn't want will look like

Condo of the week: 290 Adelaide Street West

The average cost of a one-bedroom rental in Toronto is now $2,300

Toronto home sales are bouncing back in a major way

House of the week: 577 Dovercourt Road

Seniors are making it harder for millennials to buy homes in Toronto

Plans to redevelop the Rogers Centre in Toronto gain traction

Sold! New build in Scarborough goes for $2.3 million